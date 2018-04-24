Liz Koman Joins Manifest As CMO

In her new role, Koman will report to Manifest President Eric Goodstadt and will be responsible for the organization's business development and agency marketing efforts.

"Liz is the perfect individual to lead our growth efforts at Manifest," said Goodstadt. "Her client first, results driven, break the status-quo approach to everything she does is the ideal mindset for our organization and the clients that we seek to attract."

Koman joins Manifest with more than two decades of business development experience. Prior to Ambassador Creative, Koman held various positions at FuturesMedia, Debmar Mercury, Martha Stewart Omnicom, AMC, USA Network and Tribune Entertainment.

"As the advertising and marketing industry continues to navigate unprecedented change, clients need an agency partner who is agile and capable of bringing targeted expertise to any part of the customer journey," says Koman. "Manifest is at the forefront of the new agency model and it is exciting to join them at this time in their growth cycle."

In addition to heading up the business development and agency promotional efforts at Manifest, Liz Koman will also be a member of the agency's executive leadership team.

About Manifest: Manifest is a leading custom content and digital experience agency serving progressively minded clients throughout the U.S. Manifest offers a unique fusion of experience design, emerging technology development, and custom content to create compelling customer experiences for leading brands. Clients include CDW, Delta Faucet, Staples, JW Marriott, Purina, Mayo Clinic and Alamo Rental Car.

