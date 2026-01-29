Liz Wiseman to Speak at ATD 2026

The author, researcher, and executive advisor will speak at the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Wiseman will deliver the closing keynote for the Association for Talent Development's 2026 International Conference & Exposition, May 20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Liz Wiseman

Wiseman, the CEO of the Wiseman Group, has conducted significant research in the field of leadership and talent development and writes for Harvard Business Review, Fortune, and a variety of other business and leadership journals. She is a frequent guest lecturer at Brigham Young University and Stanford University and a former executive at Oracle Corporation, where she served as the vice president of Oracle University and the global leader for human resource development.

She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Multipliers, The Multiplier Effect, and Wall Street Journal bestsellers Rookie Smarts and Impact Players. She has received the top achievement award for leadership from Thinkers50 and has been consistently named one of the world's top 50 management thinkers in its bi-annual ranking.

ATD 2026 will welcome thousands of attendees from more than 80 countries around the world. It will be the world's largest gathering of talent development professionals and the industry's largest EXPO featuring the top companies serving the learning and development field.

Learn more about ATD 2026 and explore registration options on the conference's website.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.

For more information, visit td.org.

