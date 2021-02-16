LIZHI, INC. ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Lizhi, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Lizhi, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 17, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering").

On or about January 17, 2020 the company conducted its IPO, selling 4.1 million Lizhi ADR's at $11.00 per ADR. Defendants generated approximately $45 million in gross offering proceeds from their sale of Lizhi's securities in the IPO.



By the commencement of this action, Lizhi shares were trading below $4 per share, a decline of over 63% from the offering price.



The filed complaint alleges that the registration statement for the IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

at the time of the IPO, the coronavirus was already ravaging China , the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers;

even prior to the IPO, Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, which harmed the Company's reputation and financial condition and prospects; and

as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

