L.J. Hoes to Lead The St. James Baseball Program

SPRINGFIELD, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James announced today that Jerome "L.J." Hoes will take over as Director of Baseball. Hoes previously served as Director of Skill Development there. In his new leadership role, Hoes will continue to grow the STJ Baseball program as an elite training experience for players of all ages.

New Director of Baseball LJ Hoes leads a clinic in The St. James Hitting House

"We couldn't be happier that L.J. is stepping up to lead our baseball program," says The St. James Athletic Director Melissa Coyne. "He's been a wonderful addition to our instructional staff since 2019 and we look forward to him putting his stamp on the entire program and continuing to bring his professional experience to these young players."

L.J. Hoes is a Washington, D.C. native, having played baseball at St. John's High School. He was a Washington Post All-Met Player three times, Washington, DC Gatorade Player of the Year, a DC Louisville Slugger Player of the Year twice, and a Louisville Slugger All-American three times. Hoes was a third-round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles, making his MLB debut in 2012. He spent four years in the MLB with the Orioles and the Houston Astros.



After retiring as a professional player, Hoes stayed with the Orioles for one season as an outfield and hitting coach and coached at Bishop McNamara High School before arriving at The St. James two years ago. As a member of the STJ Baseball staff, he coached the boys U17 travel team and led hitting clinics as well as defensive programming.

"I'm looking forward to elevating The St. James Baseball as we prepare players for the next level," says Hoes. "Between the state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology and coaching staff comprised of former major and minor league talent, we have every component we need to create a nationally-recognized developmental program."

Hoes will be supported by a talented roster of instructors with big league experience including Daryl Thompson (Cincinnati Reds) and Omar Casillas (MiLB). In his new role as director, Hoes will hit the ground running with travel team tryouts, baseball camps, as well as a small group training this summer.



