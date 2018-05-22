L.J. Star Inc. Provides 3D CAD Models with All-New Online Configurator built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

As a customer-focused company and manufacturer of process control and observation equipment, L.J. Star sets high standards for delivering an exceptional customer experience. By providing easy access to 3D CAD models for its visual flow indicators and its METAGLAS® sight glass products that customers can download directly from its website (www.ljstar.com), the online configurator transforms L.J. Star's product-to-download process and digital customer experience. Customers can now find and download high-quality, configurable products with the speed, accuracy and deliverability that today's engineers and designers need.

"Before, customers would call in their product orders so our team could draw up the model, or customers would go draw it themselves or send in another manufacturer's drawing. Time went on, and we received more and more requests for 3D CAD models," said Mike Curnutte, Director of Business Development at L.J. Star. "We wanted to make 3D models more readily available to our customers. This type of online tool made it easy for us to do that."

The digital CAD catalog offers CAD downloads in over 100 file formats and versions, so engineers can download a native file of their desired products and test it directly in their designs. All the while, L.J. Star's information and the product data are built-in the downloaded part, ensuring customers can easily return to L.J. Star to purchase the exact product they need.

About L.J. Star

L.J. Star Incorporated provides an extensive line of process observation equipment – sight glasses, lights, sanitary fittings, level gage instrumentation, as well as a wide variety of sight glass accessories. Product lines include METAGLAS® Safety Sight Windows, Lumiglas® Explosion Proof Lights and Cameras, Visual Flow Indicators, Sight Ports, Sanitary Clamps, Magnetic Level Gages and Gage Glass. METAGLAS is the No. 1 selling fused sight glass, proven in thousands of installations around the world. It meets stringent DIN 7079 and DIN 7080 quality standards, and it is approved for USP Type I use. For tutorials, specs and 3D CAD files, visit www.ljstar.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation marketing, sales and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck – Marketing Manager

400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: (513) 453-0453

Fax: (513) 453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lj-star-inc-provides-3d-cad-models-with-all-new-online-configurator-built-by-cadenas-partsolutions-300651028.html

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Related Links

http://www.partsolutions.com

