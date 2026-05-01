LKQ Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against LKQ Corporation - LKQ

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 22, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LKQ Corporation ("LKQ" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: LKQ), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between February 27, 2023, and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

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LKQ investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-lkq/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

LKQ and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The claims against Defendants arise from misrepresentations related to the Company's acquisition of FinishMaster, completed in August 2023, and subsequent integration.

On July 24, 2025, the Company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analyst expectations and significantly cut its full-year guidance. Among other things, the Company disclosed that its Wholesale North America segment's margin performance continued to decline, with the Company missing EBITDA targets by approximately $20 million and suffering a year-over-year decline of 11% primarily due to increased competition from others in the industry.

On this news, the price of LKQ's shares fell by 17.8%. or $6.88 per share.

The case is City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust v. LKQ Corporation, No. 26-cv-00498.

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