LKQ Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LKQ Corporation

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) common stock between February 27, 2023 and July 23, 2025. LKQ is a global distributor of alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and other vehicle components for the repair of automobiles.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Misled Investors Regarding the Benefits and Value of its Acquisition of Uni-Select Incorporated

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants repeatedly touted the benefits of LKQ's acquisition of Uni-Select Incorporated. In announcing the acquisition in February 2023, LKQ represented that the acquisition was a "compelling strategic fit" to "enhance LKQ's business and drive profitable growth." LKQ also represented that the acquisition presented "minimal integration risk," including because "Uni-Select's FinishMaster business improves LKQ's scale and product mix to compete" in the North American automotive paint segment. As the FinishMaster integration continued, defendants assured investors that the integration was "on target" to "capitalize on revenue synergies" that "weren't there prior to th[e] acquisition."

Plaintiff alleges that these statements were false. In truth, FinishMaster was losing major customers and market share, including the business of key clients that were critical to revenue. As LKQ later admitted, these customer's losses began before the acquisition started and only grew worse as LKQ continued to integrate FinishMaster into its operations. As the truth came to light over time, LKQ's stock price declined.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against LKQ Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 22, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP