L.L.Bean and Noah Kahan Pay Homage to New England Roots with "The Northern Attitude Collection"

FREEPORT, Maine, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage outdoor retailer L.L.Bean announced today the launch of a limited-edition collection of footwear, apparel and accessories co-designed by GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, Noah Kahan.

"The Northern Attitude Collection" is inspired by Kahan's Vermont roots, paying homage to the rugged, natural beauty of the region and the fortitude that bonds New Englanders.

"The Northern Attitude Collection" is inspired by Kahan's Vermont roots, paying homage to the rugged, natural beauty of the region and the fortitude that bonds New Englanders. The 8-piece collection reimagines L.L.Bean's most iconic goods in a new, muted color palette, a reflection of the world Kahan created on his breakout album, Stick Season. Notably etched into the cool blue, green, grey and tan hues are illustrations of Penny, Kahan's beloved German Shepherd.

The 8-piece collection reimagines L.L.Bean's most iconic goods in a new, muted color palette, a reflection of the world Kahan created on his breakout album, Stick Season. Notably etched into the cool blue, green, grey and tan hues are illustrations of Penny, Kahan's beloved German Shepherd who has been an ever-present companion on his journey from the Vermont woods to sold-out world tours.

"I grew up wearing my brother's Bean Boots, so the brand has always been a part of my life," said Kahan of the collection and partnership. "Wearing L.L.Bean makes me feel like I'm outside, even if I'm not, and this is important because going outside is self-care for me, especially when it comes to my mental health. Including Penny is also just so special as she's been my closest confidant during the creation and launch of Stick Season, so this collection is really personal and nostalgic for me."

In honor of the collaboration, L.L.Bean will donate $100,000 to Kahan's The Busyhead Project, a mental health initiative aimed at providing resources and information designed to help end the stigma around mental health. In recent years, L.L.Bean has made significant investments in research and programming focused on the mental health benefits of time outside, including its annual "off the grid" campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month.

L.L.Bean Chief Marketing Officer Nick Wilkoff said of the partnership, "There is something unspoken that bonds New Englanders––a shared grit and resolve we all need to survive the long, cold winter months. Noah shares that with the world through his music, and we're proud to share that with our customers and his fans through this collection, which includes some of our most iconic Made-in-Maine goods that we've been crafting for generations. We're honored to partner with Noah to share a piece of New England with the world, while creating greater awareness around the mental health benefits of time outdoors."

"The Northern Attitude Collection" ranges in price from $29.95 to $249 and will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22 at llbean.com/northernattitude, comprised of:

Men's Waxed Canvas Bean Boot – Made in Maine

Boat and Tote Zip Top in Natural, Dark Cinder and Faded Olive – Made in Maine

in Natural, Dark Cinder and Faded Olive Boat and Tote Zip Pouch in Dark Cinder and Faded Olive – Made in Maine

in Dark Cinder and Faded Olive Men's Signature 1933 Chamois in Blue Heather

in Blue Heather Men's Mountain Classic Anorak in Natural, Dark Cinder and Feldspar

in Natural, Dark Cinder and Feldspar Men's Classic 5 Panel Hat in Natural, Dark Cinder, Feldspar and Storm Teal

in Natural, Dark Cinder, Feldspar and Adult's Hoodie in Natural

in Natural L.L.Beanie in Black

The collection comes on the heels of a whirlwind three years for the musician since the release of his 2022 double platinum-certified album, Stick Season. The album brings to life Kahan's upbringing in Vermont and New Hampshire in vivid imagery and moving lyrics. It launched Kahan further onto the musical scene and was met with critical acclaim, a global following, sold-out tours and musical collaborations with the industry's biggest names. In 2023, L.L.Bean released "Stick Season Collection," a curation of classic fall styles hand-selected by Kahan and inspired by his breakout album. This is the first collaboration of new products between the two.

For more news and updates from L.L.Bean, visit Inside L.L.Bean. For the latest news from Noah Kahan, visit noahkahan.com.

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2023, L.L.Bean donated over $6 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 58 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan and 13 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Noah Kahan

GRAMMY® nominated Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream. At the core of his music are vulnerable lyrics and an unfiltered yet relatable honesty, as the critically acclaimed artist pens songs straight from the heart and cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor. Throughout his career, Kahan has become globally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams and a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single "Stick Season." His widely adored Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season and its breakthrough single are inspired by his hometown of Strafford, Vermont and earliest musical inspirations and songwriting heroes—from Paul Simon to Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens)—conveying a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. He followed up the album's massive global success with his sold-out "Stick Season Tour" and two extended versions of the record—Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) and Stick Season (Forever), which both surpassed sales of the original and featured new singles "Dial Drunk" and "Forever," as well as collaborations with the likes of Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Gregory Alan Isakov, Gracie Abrams, Sam Fender, and Lizzy McAlpine. Kahan's latest "We'll All Be Here Forever World Tour" saw him performing in sold-out stadiums and arenas around the globe, including two sold-out nights at Boston's iconic Fenway Park. The shows were livestreamed to benefit his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project, which has raised over $2.5 million dollars to date to expand access to mental healthcare and fight the stigma around mental health. His live album, Live From Fenway Park, was released following the career-defining shows as the final installment of the Stick Season chapter.

