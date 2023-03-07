Tjom held previous senior roles within Syniverse, Infobip, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, brings over 25 years of industry experience

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced the hiring of Lloyd Tjom to lead the sale of XConnect's number information services in the US. Tjom will support XConnect's US-based big tech, contact center, application-to-person (A2P), and voice provider customers by delivering trusted global data and intelligent solutions to meet demands from the growing US market.

Lloyd Tjom Joins Somos, Inc. to Support Big Tech, Contact Center, and A2P Providers in the US with XConnect’s Global Number Intelligence

Prior to joining Somos, Tjom held positions at Syniverse, Infobip, Tomia, TNS, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. He has over 25 years' experience in the telecommunication industry, with expertise in messaging, connectivity, roaming, Software as a Service (SaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions.

Tjom will support customers in the region by providing expert advice and consultancy to maximize the efficiency of traffic delivery and minimize fraud and surcharge-based losses.

"Somos is thrilled to welcome Lloyd to the team. His proven experience in the telecom industry will help expand international numbering information into the hands of state side providers," said Dave Stewart, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer at Somos.

"The US is an evolving telecoms environment that is currently seeing the introduction of new regulations, for example the FCC's latest STIR/SHAKEN rules around robocalling. To stay ahead of changing needs in the region, we are taking proactive measures and expanding our North American presence," said Tim Ward, Vice President of Number Information Services at XConnect. "Lloyd has a history of delivering excellent results, and his knowledge and expertise will enable us to provide a first-class level of support to our customers. We are excited to have him on board and leading the way in delivering innovation to our customers in the US."

"It is a critical time for the US telecoms market and there's a big opportunity to provide greater value to organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of both their local and international communications," said Tjom. "Together, Somos and XConnect are bringing greater confidence and convenience to how people and brands communicate, and I look forward to driving this vision in the US."

About Somos, Inc.

As the world becomes more interconnected, Somos enables brands, consumers, and communities to communicate in an environment of greater trust and convenience. Somos is a global source of number administration, routing data, identity verification, and identity management services for the telecommunications ecosystem. As the trusted administrator of the North American Numbering Plan (NANPA), Toll-Free Numbering (TFNA), and the Reassigned Number Database (RNDA), we support 1,400 service providers in North America and manage 3.3 billion numbers to enable seamless communications between enterprises and consumers.

Through our portfolio of products and services, and a collaborative approach in everything we do, Somos helps ensure trust in an increasingly digital world while delivering value, innovation, and results to consumers. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

About XConnect

XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc, consolidates, maintains and delivers trusted telephone number intelligence to world leading telecommunication service providers.

It processes information from hundreds of different global datasets and ensures that customers solve routing, validation and fraud challenges in real time.

XConnect's Number Information Services are used for voice and messaging routing, fraud protection and to identify and validate insights. They also support the deployment and evolution of next-generation communications, such as VoLTE and RCS.

Its service is accessed through its global distributed hybrid cloud platform using simple, secure, scalable real-time protocols and APIs.

www.xconnect.net

SOURCE Somos, Inc.