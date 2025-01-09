LMC Announces 2025 Executive Board, New Board Chair

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of local media companies, today announced that it has re-elected Karen Godin, Star Tribune and Mark Bullard, Lee Enterprises; and newly elected Michael Newman, Graham Media, and newly appointed Paris Brown, Baltimore Times, to its executive board. In addition, Zack McGhee will assume the AJC board seat for the remainder of its term in 2025.

After serving on the LMC Executive Board since November 2022, Chris Fehrmann, Vice President digital products at TEGNA, will be the new Board Chair. Fehrmann has over 20 years of experience in providing digital solutions for local, regional and national advertisers, including over a decade within local media organizations. An active member of the LMC's NewsPassID Steering Committee and Broadcast Committee, he has been a fierce advocate for the organization and encourages collaboration amongst members to benefit the broader local media industry.

"After serving on the LMC Executive Board for two years, my commitment to the LMC's mission is stronger than ever and it is an honor to step into the board chair role in 2025," said Fehrmann. "We are pleased to welcome Michael, Paris and Zack to our board as we continue our work to help members optimize their digital business. LMC's work is more important than ever as local media companies face challenges and opportunities this year with the emergence of AI, continued fragmentation of audience and distribution channels and the ever increasing rate of change in the digital landscape."

The LMC executive board is composed of nine elected and three board-appointed members with digital expertise from a diverse mix of local media companies. All newly elected seat terms run through Dec. 31, 2027, with each elected board member serving a three-year term.

Michael Newman is Director of Transformation at the Graham Media Group, spearheading innovative strategies and fostering growth through cutting-edge digital media solutions. With over a decade of experience in local news media, his expertise encompasses leading cross-functional teams to deliver impactful products and establish scalable revenue models, all while prioritizing data-driven goals.

Paris Brown is Publisher of The Baltimore Times. As Associate Publisher, Paris spent three years shifting towards a digital-first approach, markedly boosting digital revenue through targeted campaigns and innovative revenue models. Under her guidance, The Baltimore Times has seen organic growth in its social media influence and engagement, achieving peaks of over 200K interactions. Recent initiatives include the groundbreaking arts and culture initiative, Creatively Black Baltimore, which is the region's largest pop-up exhibition of Black art, and a partnership with the Maryland Cycling Classic, the nation's largest cycling event.

Zack McGhee is Chief Product Officer at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was previously with Cox Media Group for eleven years, serving as VP of Product & Innovation and Sr. Director of Technology, among other roles. He also was Chair, Board of Trustees at Little Art Theatre.

The LMC board is composed of digital savvy senior management from a diverse mix of media companies with expertise in both technology and local media. It determines the strategic priorities that will have the biggest economic impact for the organization's more than 150 members representing more than 5,000 news outlets. Over the past year, the board has guided the LMC in its launch and expansion of several successful initiatives, including Digital On Demand Services (DODS), NewsPassID local news advertising network, The Branded Content Project and The Exchange, a collaboration with the Local Media Association and Deloitte.

