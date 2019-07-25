LMU Names Accomplished Fundraiser John G. Baker Chief Advancement Officer Ahead of Historic Campaign

"John G. Baker is a talented, experienced fundraising leader who will invigorate LMU's University Advancement team and energize our alumni, donors, and friends as we undertake LMU's boldest fundraising campaign," said President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. "His creativity, ambition, and strategic vision will strengthen our efforts as we accelerate our plans to create the world we want to live in."

Baker joins LMU from the University of Utah Health, where he served as chief philanthropy officer and associate vice president for advancement, leading fundraising and advancement operations of four hospitals, 13 clinical care facilities, and five health-related colleges. There, he set the stage for record-breaking growth, nearly tripling giving for Utah Health in FY 2017. He also designed and implemented an eight-year, $1 billion comprehensive campaign.

"I am thrilled to join LMU at a time of such growth and momentum," Baker said. "I look forward to building upon the success of the advancement team as we engage alumni, parents and our community in innovative ways that ignite their passion for the university and the initiatives that make LMU a national leader in higher education."

Prior to his tenure at the University of Utah Health, Baker was senior executive director for development at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and served on the senior leadership team responsible for organizing, planning, and executing the $1.5 billion Keck Medicine Initiative.

An alumnus of Loyola High School, and the school's former vice president for advancement, Jesuit values helped form Baker. He organized, launched, and directed a $110 million, eight-year comprehensive campaign, which was nationally lauded as the top fundraising effort for Jesuit and Catholic high schools.

Baker earned his B.A. in anthropology from UCLA and holds certificates in fundraising from UCLA and planned giving from USC. Baker will join LMU's University Advancement team by Sept. 1, 2019.

