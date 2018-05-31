LMU Names Oregon's Craig Pintens as New Athletic Director

Pintens comes to LMU from the University of Oregon, where he has served as senior associate athletic director for the past seven years. In that role, he helped lead Oregon's athletic programs to tremendous success in competition and transformed the fan experience, strategic planning processes, athletics operations, promotions, and fundraising.

"Craig Pintens will be a game changer for the LMU Lions," Snyder said. "He is a leader, a champion, a builder, and a collaborator who will challenge our student-athletes to be fierce competitors with purpose and integrity. Together with our coaches, he will lionize our athletics programs and amplify LMU's renown."

"I am honored to lead LMU's athletic programs, and look forward to building the next generation of Lion champions," Pintens said. "LMU is a top-tier university with a celebrated athletics history in the heart of a dynamic global city. We will compete for championships, we will graduate our student-athletes and we will make the LMU community proud. I thank President Snyder for this incredible opportunity and Jill, our children and I cannot wait to join the LMU family."

Prior to his tenure at Oregon, Pintens worked in the athletic departments at Louisiana State University, Marquette University and the University of Texas-Pan American. At LSU, Pintens implemented strategic ticket sales plans, leading to record ticket sales and attendance numbers. At Marquette, he enacted fundraising initiatives that generated more than $2 million while increasing the donor base by 33 percent. At the University of Texas-Pan American, he managed sales, promotions, game-day operations; and he successfully negotiated the university's first Spanish radio broadcast deal.

"We're excited for Craig Pintens to bring his experience and enthusiasm to the Lion family," said Charity Elliott, head coach of LMU's women's basketball team and a member of the search committee. "His zeal to win on the court and on the field with integrity is a great match for our programs. Our coaches and players will benefit from Craig's optimism and energy."

"Craig Pintens' record of success makes him a natural choice to lead LMU's athletics programs into a promising future," said West Coast Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. "Craig's experience in developing excitement and fan engagement is a great fit with the WCC's demonstrated commitment to excellence and the development of the whole person. This hire signals LMU's bold ambition and investment in the upward trajectory of LMU and the WCC."

Pintens is an accomplished public speaker, appearing at conferences throughout the country. The National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators has honored him with 35 awards in the areas of season ticket campaigns, advertising, ticket sales, new media, video, and corporate sponsorship.

He is also a member of the Wisconsin Bar; he earned his Juris Doctor from Marquette University School of Law and his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing cum laude from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater.

Pintens will start on June 25. He replaces outgoing Athletic Director William S. Husak, who is retiring after 20 years at LMU.

CONTACT

Mason Stockstill

Assistant Director, Media Relations

310.338.5133

mason.stockstill@lmu.edu

Tyler Geivett

Assistant Athletics Director, Media Relations

310.338.7638

tgeivett@lmu.edu

ABOUT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY

Loyola Marymount University, the University of Silicon Beach, is ranked in the top 12 percent of higher education institutions nationally by The Wall Street Journal. Founded in 1911, LMU is a Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount university with more than 6,100 undergraduate students and more than 3,000 graduate and law students. LMU offers 58 undergraduate majors and 53 minor programs, along with 46 master's degree programs, one education doctorate, one juris doctorate, one doctorate of juridical science and 13 credential/authorization programs.



LMU news and events are found at: www.lmu.edu/news.

ABOUT LMU ATHLETICS

LMU features a Division I athletics program that supports 22 varsity sports, competing in the West Coast Conference, Western Water Polo Association, Golden Coast Conference and Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference. Since 1998, LMU has claimed 35 of its overall 48 conference championships, and 45 of its 67 NCAA postseason appearances. Off the field, the Lions continue to rank among the best in the West Coast Conference and in the west in the NCAA's APR and Graduation Rate.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmu-names-oregons-craig-pintens-as-new-athletic-director-300657801.html

SOURCE Loyola Marymount University

Related Links

http://www.lmu.edu

