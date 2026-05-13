L'Mychele & Associates Founder LaKessia Hill Completes North Texas FWC Hospitality Program (FIFA World Cup) and Appears on The Jeff Crilley Show

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Mychele & Associates LLC is proud to announce two significant milestones for the growing strategic meetings and events firm: Founder & CEO LaKessia Hill has successfully completed the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee's Hospitality Program and was recently featured on The Jeff Crilley Show.

These accomplishments reflect the company's continued momentum within the hospitality, tourism, and events industries as L'Mychele & Associates expands its presence through strategic partnerships, leadership engagement, and elevated client experiences.

The completion of the North Texas FWC Hospitality Program further strengthens the company's commitment to delivering intentional, guest-centered experiences rooted in strategy, hospitality, and meaningful connection — values that are central to the L'Mychele & Associates brand.

In addition, Hill recently joined veteran journalist and media personality Jeff Crilley on The Jeff Crilley Show to discuss her entrepreneurial journey, the vision behind L'Mychele & Associates, and the company's approach to creating experiences as bold as its clients' goals.

"Both opportunities represent growth, visibility, and the continued evolution of our brand," said Hill. "Hospitality is more than service — it's about creating intentional moments that leave lasting impressions. Being recognized through the hospitality program and having the opportunity to share our story on The Jeff Crilley Show were both incredibly meaningful experiences."

Known for its consultative and strategy-first approach, L'Mychele & Associates specializes in executive summits, conferences, nonprofit galas, incentive experiences, corporate meetings, and curated social gatherings. The firm partners with organizations, brands, and leaders to transform ideas into impactful experiences through strategic planning, management, and execution.

Guided by the company's signature philosophy — "The Art of Listening. The Science of Execution." — L'Mychele & Associates continues to position itself as a strategic partner within the meetings, events, and hospitality industries.

The episode of The Jeff Crilley Show featuring LaKessia Hill is now available across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Transistor.

About L'Mychele & Associates LLC

L'Mychele & Associates LLC is a Dallas-based strategic meetings and events firm specializing in executive summits, corporate meetings, conferences, nonprofit events, incentive experiences, and curated social gatherings. The company is known for blending strategy, hospitality, and execution to create experiences that drive connection and lasting impact.

Media Contact

LaKessia Hill

Founder & CEO, L'Mychele & Associates LLC

469-402-7825

[email protected]

www.LMychele.com

SOURCE L'Mychele & Associates LLC