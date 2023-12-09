L.N. Dhamani: Founder Dhamani Jewels Group - A Life Dedicated to Gems & Fine Jewellery

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.N. Dhamani, a Pioneer of the gems & Jewellery industry, passed away on 1st December 2023 at the age of 70. Born in Jaipur, India, L. N. Dhamani developed a passion for gemstones at a young age. He established his company, Dhamani, in 1969 at the age of 16 and quickly made a name for himself as a premier emerald supplier.

In Loving Memory Of Shri Laxmi Narain Dhamani, (6th September 1953 – 1st December 2023). “Your life was A Blessing & Inspiration, Your Memory is a Treasure. You are Loved Beyond Words & Missed Beyond Measure.” (PRNewsfoto/Dhamani Jewels)
L.N. Dhamani's success was driven by his unwavering commitment to quality and his deep understanding of the gemstone industry. He traveled extensively, visiting international shows and building relationships with suppliers and customers around the world. He Expanded the Dhamani Brand rapidly, opening offices in London, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Dubai.

L.N. Dhamani was not only a successful businessman but also a generous philanthropist. He established an endowment program in Jaipur that provides assistance to widows and orphans, and he was actively involved in various social and spiritual initiatives.

L.N. Dhamani's legacy lives on in the Dhamani Brand, which is now positioned in the league of fine Jewellery brands in the world. His belief and determined personality inspired many aspiring entrepreneurs to have no fear in wanting to do what they believed in. Despite achieving a pinnacle of success and his passion to keep working, he always made time for family and was a guiding light for many others.

He leaves behind a cherished family: His beloved Wife Pushpa, and their sons Amit, Rohit, Manish and daughter Monika.

CONDOLENCE AND PRAYER MEET IN DUBAI AT JAWAHARA BALLROOM, MADINAT JUMEIRAH ON THURSDAY, 14TH OF DECEMBER 2023 FROM 4:30 PM TO 6:00 PM.

