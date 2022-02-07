LNG Bunkering Market in Europe: Segmentation by End-user (tanker, ferry and ro-ro, container, and others) and Geography (Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest of Europe)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global LNG bunkering market share in Europe as a part of the global oil and gas storage and transportation market within the global energy market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global LNG bunkering market share in Europe market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the LNG bunkering market share in Europe market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

LNG Bunkering market share in Europe Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of LNG bunkering market share in Europe is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Storage and transportation

Distribution of refined products:

Industry innovations

Vendor Insights

The LNG bunkering market share in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the LNG bunkering market share in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the LNG bunkering market share in Europe market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Broadview Energy Solutions B.V. - Offers solutions for LNG bunkering which makes it available from various on-shore LNG bunkering stations to ferries, patrol ships, tugboats, oil and chemical tankers, under the brand name of Broadview.

Offers solutions for LNG bunkering which makes it available from various on-shore LNG bunkering stations to ferries, patrol ships, tugboats, oil and chemical tankers, under the brand name of Broadview. Crowley Maritime Corp. - Offers solutions for LNG bunkering which operates on a new shore-side and serves as the fueling station for the LNG-powered ships, under the brand name of Crowley.

Offers solutions for LNG bunkering which operates on a new shore-side and serves as the fueling station for the LNG-powered ships, under the brand name of Crowley. Exxon Mobil Corp. - Offers solutions for LNG bunkering which later can be shrinked in its volume for easier, safer storage and shipping overseas, under the brand name of Exxon Mobil.

Geographical Highlights

The LNG bunkering market share in Europe market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Indonesia and China are the key markets for the LNG bunkering market share in Europe in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Russia, the world's second-largest natural gas producer behind the United States, has an enormous untapped production capacity in the Yamal Peninsula. Through a pipeline to China, Russia hopes to diversify its natural gas export outlets. Apart from the United States and Australia, which will have the top and second-largest liquefaction capacity, Russia is estimated to add 15 billion cubic meters of gas to the worldwide liquefaction capacity of 140 billion cubic meters by 2023. With the exception of Russia, the fall in domestic natural gas output in Europe is likely to boost natural gas imports in Norway during the forecast period.

Moreover, regions like Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest of Europe are the key market for the LNG bunkering market share in Europe owing to the decline in domestic natural gas production.

Key Market Dynamics-

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe Key Drivers:

Growing marine logistics business

The increased availability of shipping data and the use of big data analytics have given shippers a better understanding of market and pricing patterns, allowing them to choose the best routes, minimise fuel usage, and eliminate piracy threats. This has helped to reduce the extreme boom and bust cycles that have plagued the shipping industry in the past, as well as turning obstacles into opportunities. As a result, technical advancements have increased the shipping industry's growth potential.

LNG Bunkering Market in Europe Key Trends:

Increase in demand for cleaner fuels

CO2 emissions from the burning of petroleum-based goods like gasoline account for the majority of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the transportation industry. In addition, when compared to on-road diesel and gasoline, the bulk of marine fuel contains 1,666.67 times higher sulphur. Fuel with a high sulphur level has contributed greatly to local air pollution, resulting in health problems. The transportation sector has made a considerable contribution to air pollution. As a result, during the projected period, the demand for cleaner fuel is expected to drive the expansion of the LNG bunkering market in Europe.

LNG Bunkering Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 441.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.12 Regional analysis Norway, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Norway at 71% Key consumer countries Democratic Republic of Congo Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadview Energy Solutions B.V., Crowley Maritime Corp., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fjord Line AS, Petroliam Nasional Berhad, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SHV Energy, and TotalEnergies SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

