LNG Infrastructure Market size to grow by USD 4.81 billion | Driven by rise in demand for cleaner fuels | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global LNG infrastructure market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several international, regional, and local vendors. Many local and regional vendors are offering highly customized products at a lower price than the international vendors. Vendors in the market are competing in terms of quality, price, geographical presence, and consumer awareness.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bechtel Corp.

Chiyoda Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Fluor Corp.

JGC Holdings Corp.

John Wood Group Plc

McDermott International Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Saipem SpA

Sempra Energy

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the LNG infrastructure market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 42% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. Factors such as the shift from coal to gas in the power generation sector in the US and the increased demand for natural gas are driving the growth of the LNG infrastructure market in North America. In addition, the investments in natural gas pipeline expansion projects will foster the growth of the regional market.

The US is the key market LNG infrastructure in North America and the country is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as China, Russian Federation, Japan, and Saudi Arabia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for LNG infrastructure during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The liquefaction terminal segment is holding the largest share in the global LNG infrastructure market. The segment is driven by an increase in the construction of new liquefaction terminal plants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The LNG infrastructure market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for cleaner fuels. The growth in global population and industrial development, especially in emerging economies such as China and India have increased the demand for energy. In addition, the growing need for alternatives for fossil fuels in energy generation has increased the consumption of natural gas across the world. For instance, in 2020, natural gas-fired power plants for 40% of the total production of electricity in the US. This is expected to increase by up to 43% by 2025. The increase in the consumption of cleaner fuels such as natural gas is attracting significant investments in LNG infrastructure, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, fluctuations in global oil and gas prices will negatively impact the growth of the market. Prices of petroleum products fluctuate continuously in the international market. For instance, the price of crude oil reduced to USD 54.42 per barrel in 2017 and increased to USD 76.49 per barrel in September 2018. Similarly, in May 2021, crude oil prices again reduced to USD 69.08 per barrel and increased to USD 74/barrel in December 2021. In countries across Asia, natural gas is imported as LNG and its supply price is indexed to that of crude oil, based on long-term contracts. Hence, these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market during the forecast period.

LNG Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.89 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bechtel Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., JGC Holdings Corp., John Wood Group Plc, McDermott International Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saipem SpA, and Sempra Energy Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Liquefaction terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Regasification terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

