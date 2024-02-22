LO3 Capital Announces Investment in Diamond Builders, Inc.

News provided by

LO3 Capital LLC

22 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm providing transformative capital to lower-middle market companies, announced today a debt and equity investment in Diamond Builders, Inc. ("DBI") alongside private equity firm Tamarix Equity Partners, a trusted partner to family and founder-owned businesses across North America.

DBI manufactures prefabricated modular buildings that serve a variety of government and commercial end markets, including education, industrial, natural disaster relief, healthcare, and military. Founded in 2002 in Douglas, GA, DBI has developed a reputation for quality and reliability over its 20+ year operating history.

Modular buildings have seen steady adoption over the last two decades as their suitability to various end markets and myriad benefits versus traditional construction have been increasingly recognized. DBI's wide array of high-quality and customizable modular structures provide long and short-term solutions to a diverse set of end users with a fast, cost-efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable product.

"Diamond Builders has carved a fantastic position within the growing modular segment. We look forward to working with DBI and its founding family to build upon this stellar foundation and to continue delivering industry leading solutions" said Mark Hauser, Managing Partner at Tamarix.

Wesley Roberts, Partner at LO3 Capital, said, "DBI provides a first-class product to their customers. We are excited to partner with Tamarix and DBI during this next phase of growth."

About LO3 Capital
LO3 Capital is a minority owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com.

About Tamarix Equity Partners
Tamarix Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in New York City, invests in founder and family-owned companies at an inflection point in their growth, providing capital, resources and expertise to support long term, sustainable returns for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit tamarixequity.com

SOURCE LO3 Capital LLC

