LO3 Capital Provides Senior Debt and Preferred Equity Investment in Royal Oak Recycling

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --LO3 Capital, a private investment firm providing transformative capital to lower-middle market companies, announced today a debt and equity investment in Royal Oak Recycling ("ROR") alongside private equity firm Tamarix Equity Partners, a trusted partner to family and founder-owned businesses across North America.

Headquartered in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Royal Oak Recycling operates a scaled, multi-regional platform that provides hauling, processing, and brokerage of high-grade paper, plastic, and metal. Founded in 1992, the company has earned a strong reputation for professionalism and reliability. Today, ROR operates nine facilities across 22 states, recycling more than half a million tons of material annually for national retailers, manufacturers, printers, and other commercial clients.

The investment from LO3 Capital will support ROR's continued growth and expansion initiatives, enabling the company to strengthen its leadership in sustainable recycling solutions and further enhance its operational capabilities.

"Royal Oak Recycling has built a differentiated platform within the commercial recycling industry, providing customers with unique solutions through its large footprint and diverse capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the Mamou family and ROR's management team to expand the company's market share," said Mark Hauser, Managing Partner at Tamarix.

"We are pleased to partner with the Royal Oak Recycling team to support a proven platform in the commercial recycling industry," said Glenn Harrison, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of LO3 Capital. "With an experienced management team, robust infrastructure, and a mission aligned with sustainability and operational excellence, ROR is well-positioned for its next phase of growth."

This marks LO3 Capital's thirteenth investment since its September 2022 launch and second partnership with Tamarix, reinforcing the firm's commitment to long-term value creation alongside management teams and private equity sponsors.

About LO3 Capital

LO3 Capital is a minority-owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com

SOURCE LO3 Capital LLC