LO3 Capital Provides Senior Debt Investment in CCRA International

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm providing transformative capital to lower-middle market companies, announced today a senior debt investment in CCRA International, Inc. ("CCRA"), a technology-enabled travel services platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. This investment enables CCRA to complete its acquisition of ABC Global Services, creating one of the largest travel network consortia in North America. ABC brings almost 60,000 hotel properties via the Preferred Hotel Program to CCRA. Together, the combined company will serve over 10,000 travel agencies, facilitate more than $7 billion in hotel bookings per year, $150M+ in air bookings, and support over 30,000 travelers annually.

Founded in 1974, CCRA provides hotel and air booking programs, call center operations, global supplier marketing, and accreditation services to more than 10,000 travel agencies worldwide. The company has built a comprehensive ecosystem that connects travel agencies, hotel brands, and airlines through proprietary technology and preferred supplier relationships. CCRA's platform connects travel partners to preferred rates and commissions across more than 58,000 hotel properties and 38 international airlines.

Dic Marxen, CEO of CCRA International said "We've worked closely with ABC Global Services for nearly two decades. Bringing our companies together creates even greater opportunities for our clients, and we're thrilled for this next phase of growth."

"Dic has built a remarkable business with a strong culture, consistent growth, and an enduring competitive advantage," said Glenn Harrison, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of LO3 Capital. "We're excited to partner with him and the CCRA team as they continue to expand their leadership in global travel services."

LO3 Capital led the financing alongside New York-based Tamarix Capital Partners, and Progress Partners, a Boston-based investment bank, advised CCRA.

This transaction marks LO3 Capital's fourteenth investment since its September 2022 launch, reinforcing the firm's commitment to long-term value creation alongside management teams and private equity sponsors.

About LO3 Capital

LO3 Capital is a minority-owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York, and Dallas and targets businesses with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds.

For more information, please visit www.lo3capital.com.

SOURCE LO3 Capital LLC