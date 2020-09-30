Loacker Embarks on First Ever Hazelnut Harvest, Investing in Italian Groves

The family-owned company has always used 100% Italian hazelnuts in its products for the rich taste, ideal texture, regional proximity and alignment with sustainability goals. Through long-time and ongoing partnerships with Italian farmers, and now investing to vertically integrate with Loacker-owned hazelnut farming groves, the company can ensure the most sustainability-sourced model to secure the highest quality hazelnuts and fresh-from-the-field flavor.

Due to the rise in global hazelnut demand, these initiatives will ensure ingredient quantities for future Loacker treats while also supporting sustainable farming practices.

The Noccioleti Italiani Project

The Noccioleti Italiani Project was born in 2011 and became operational in 2013 when Loacker planted its own groves in Tuscany. This includes 130,000 hazelnut plants in 360 hectares of land in Italy combined with 80 regional grower partnerships in 6 regions, which has expanded the Italian hazelnut production line while maintaining high quality, full traceability, and green sustainability requirements. The company now grows hazelnuts predominantly in the Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, and Lazio regions. The hazelnuts are carefully selected and roasted on-site at Loacker, so they can develop their distinctive and intense flavor.

"Italian hazelnuts are one of the most important ingredients of our products. Applying a vertical production line for our hazelnuts is one of our strategies to guarantee quality and supervision over the raw material, and ensures environmental sustainability," said Wanda Hager, Head of Agricultural Development at Loacker.

The Loacker hazelnut groves would be nothing without an expert to nurture and manage them. Fortunately, Maurizio Furlan, Head of Hazelnut Farms for Loacker, is the perfect person to support the project. With a background in agronomy and a degree in agricultural and forestry science and technology, Furlan puts his heart and soul into this hazelnut crop. "It's an honor to work with a family business that not only values sustainability through respect for the Earth, but also understands the careful attention and investment that goes into farming projects and partnerships," said Furlan.

Loacker aims to create the best taste using the best quality natural ingredients and will continue pioneering new ways to source and grow ingredients. For more information, visit LoackerUSA.com.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian Wafers & Chocolate family company known for the world's #1 wafer brand and its delicious patisseries and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 95 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in the Noccioleto (hazel groves), to genuine Bourbon vanilla pods from Réunion and Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using the best quality, natural ingredients.

