Loacker Expands its Bestselling Dark Chocolate Wafers with On-The-Go Pack

Debuting at Expo West, the popular flavor is now available to enjoy anywhere, at any time!

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly seek better, lighter, and more versatile options for their favorite chocolate treats, Loacker , the iconic Italian wafer and confectionery company, is excited to introduce a new on-the-go pack of its bestselling dark chocolate wafers. Designed to be enjoyed on its own or shared with others, the convenient 45g pack of Loacker Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers makes it easier to indulge in delicious moments at any time of day.

"We believe in the power of intentional indulgence and celebrating the small moments that bring us joy," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "We are delighted to offer our popular dark chocolate wafers in a convenient format for anyone to enjoy at any time of day, no matter where they are."

Whether celebrating a seasonal holiday, personal milestone, or simply indulging in a delicious bite, Loacker's new on-the-go pack of dark chocolate wafers is designed to lightly sweeten every occasion. Debuting at an outdoor sampling station and in Loacker's booth #N2217 at Expo West from March 12-16 in Anaheim, CA, the new on-the-go pack will be added to Loacker's line of Classic Wafers . The line is an extension of the brand's Dark Chocolate Family, including Loacker's Tortina Dark Chocolate Enrobed Cream Wafers and Quadratini bite-sized wafers.

Founded in 1925, Loacker is committed to quality and tradition. For more than 90 years, Loacker has crafted its confections with the finest ingredients, creating an exceptional flavor experience.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries, and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 98 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Really not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

SOURCE Loacker