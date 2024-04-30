Loaded Taco Joins the Bold Flavor Lineup of the CORN NUTS® Brand

Available at retailers and convenience stores nationwide, the makers of the CORN NUTS® brand now offering Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels

AUSTIN, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The craveable crunchy corn kernels of the CORN NUTS® brand are a snacking staple for any occasion, and this spring, the brand team is adding a delectable new flavor to its already-plentiful portfolio of enticing options. Available now at grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide, CORN NUTS® Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels are sure to be a fan favorite of snackers everywhere.

CORN NUTS® Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels provide a bold yet familiar flavor, with notes of garlic, onion, tomato, paprika and lime.

"Our Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels are a fresh take on a familiar flavor that will leave consumers wanting more," said Tim Bortner, brand manager of the CORN NUTS® brand for Hormel Foodservice. "These Loaded Taco Flavor morsels add to our crunchy catalog of craveable morsels and is just the latest in a long tradition of flavor excellence for the CORN NUTS® brand."

"Following our Mexican Street Corn launch in 2023, we knew consumers were hungry for new flavors from the CORN NUTS® brand," Bortner said. "Loaded taco was a flavor frontrunner throughout our consumer learning journey, and eventually it was developed to the delight of our valued fans. People are going to love our new Loaded Taco Flavor corn kernels. Find them at your local convenience store or retailer today, and crunch on!"

For more information on the CORN NUTS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit cornnuts.com.

