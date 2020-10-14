Loadsmart CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Ricardo Salgado, chief executive officer of digital freight technology company Loadsmart , as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs selected Salgado as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

"Having been introduced to the challenges in the supply chain during my time at Goldman Sachs, being named by the company as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs is a full circle moment," said Salgado. "Since founding Loadsmart in 2014, we've maintained an unwavering commitment to problem solving for the trucking industry through technology. This recognition further solidifies the work we've accomplished and serves as motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation."

A native of Colombia, Salgado moved to the U.S. to pursue an engineering degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology. From there, he joined Goldman Sachs in New York and worked his way up to managing director of principal investing. During his time at the investment bank, Salgado saw first-hand the inefficiencies in the supply chain and identified an opportunity to transform a legacy industry — transportation — by viewing long standing barriers from a technology perspective. In 2014, drawing on his engineering background and dedication to innovation, he founded Loadsmart, which uses artificial intelligence to better connect shippers and carriers so that companies can allocate their most valuable resources — their people — to more intricate tasks that require human touch.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Ricardo Salgado as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

For more information about Loadsmart's mission to transform the future of freight, visit https://loadsmart.com/ .

About Loadsmart

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com/ .

SOURCE Loadsmart

