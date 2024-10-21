LoanCare Expands with Digital Recapture, Paving the Way for Lender Success

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a leading national mortgage subservicer, announced today the launch of Digital Recapture. The new suite of tools connects homeowners with lending products that help inform them about potential home equity or lower interest rates, while keeping their lending partner top of mind.

LoanCare's Digital Recapture provides lenders with a streamlined process to engage homeowners who are looking for affordable homeownership and financial flexibility through customizable refinance solutions such as a cash-out refinance, home equity line of credit, or a rate and term refinance. With LoanCare's market-leading digital platform, lenders can act on lead notifications in real-time and capitalize on borrower interest. Other conversion rate drivers include a dedicated Refinance Center within the homeowner portal and mobile app that serves as an information hub with recommended products and services, targeted digital promotions based on lender preference and homeowner eligibility, and real-time lender notifications of new application submissions.

"We're excited to introduce these retention tools as a significant enhancement to the homeowner digital experience while offering our clients a tactical way to boost engagement and loan origination as a part of their portfolio defense strategy," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "By providing homeowners with direct access to refinancing options and giving our clients real-time actionable leads, this program underscores our commitment to delivering value at every stage of the mortgage lifecycle."

Digital Recapture is LoanCare's latest release within its proprietary digital platform, representing its commitment to improving the homeownership journey through subservicing and paving the way for lender success within its recapture solutions. By providing additional retention touchpoints along the customer journey, lenders can enhance their recapture strategy and extend borrower relationships throughout the life of their loan.

Worrall added, "We are actively working with lenders to capitalize on refinancing and retention opportunities by putting our knowledge, energy, and technology to use. With our new Recapture features, we believe LoanCare is the only subservicer with the resources and captive capabilities to help lenders optimize portfolio performance and build lasting relationships with their customers."

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a leading provider of full-service mortgage loan subservicing, including special loans, white label, and marketing services. The award-winning company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decision-making across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies, and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

