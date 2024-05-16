LoanCare® Hires David Vida for New Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Role

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a top U.S. mortgage subservicer, announces its first Chief Revenue Officer role and has appointed David Vida to the position. By instituting this new executive role, LoanCare is further advancing its business strategy to support client growth and product expansion by leveraging its partnership, technology, talent, and successful servicing operations.

"David's extensive background in the mortgage industry makes him perfectly suited to lead our charge to identify new business opportunities," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "Placing David at the helm is a strategic move by LoanCare to further our relationships with lender clients and business partners by helping them – along with LoanCare – increase opportunities and drive revenue."

Vida, a seasoned leader with a robust background in residential mortgage servicing and originations-related services, has over 30 years of experience and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Weston Portfolio Group. Previously, Vida led Enterprise Sales at Computershare Loan Services where he focused on growing third-party subservicing clients, expanding servicing of HELOCs and second liens, broadening relationships with existing clients, and improving portfolio retention. Vida also served as President, Chief Strategy Officer for LenderLive Network where he drove the company's entry into subservicing and correspondent lending.

"I'm excited to use my skills and experience in leading high-performance teams to advance LoanCare's business development strategies and identify new opportunities to scale the servicing enterprise," said Vida. "I'm looking forward to creating a collaborative, results-oriented environment that will strengthen client and business partner relationships and increase our revenue pipeline for sustained growth. I am incredibly impressed with the team, platform, technology, and culture at LoanCare and thrilled to be a part of their continued success."

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a leading provider of full-service mortgage loan subservicing, including special loans, white label, and marketing services. The award-winning company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decision-making across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies, and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

