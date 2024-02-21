LoanCare® Launches New Mobile App

My LoanCare Go Simplifies the User Experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare® , a top U.S. mortgage subservicer, is making it easier than ever for homeowners to manage their mortgages with the updated, proprietary My LoanCare Go mobile app.

The award-winning app is part of LoanCare's push to modernize mortgage loan management with made-for-mobile flexibility. My LoanCare Go lets users access all their loan details in one place. The app's features include biometric authentication with facial recognition for fast and secure logins, a message center to help homeowners stay up to date on their loans, and a tool that allows users to manage multiple loans with one click. The homeowner can also choose between English or Spanish language preferences.

"We are excited about the launch of the My LoanCare Go mobile app, as it is always LoanCare's goal to provide our customers with a seamless user experience that offers robust features and personalized convenience," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare.

With the new app, users can set up autopay and make secure payments, review monthly statements, manage paperless billing, track loan finances, escrow, taxes, insurance, and more. My LoanCare Go also offers expanded options for LoanCare clients to customize their homeowners' experience through private label branding, account-based marketing, tailored communications, and offers relevant to the individual.

My LoanCare Go is available to download in the Apple Store and Google Play. Customers using the now-retired LoanCare mobile app will need to download the new My LoanCare Go app to access their mortgage account dashboard or sign into their account at myloancare.com.

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a top national provider of full-service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. The company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decisioning across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies, and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com .

