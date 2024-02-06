LoanCare® Launches Enhanced, Proprietary Servicing Website

Leading Mortgage Servicer Rolls Out New Servicing Platform Allowing Lenders to

Better Manage the Homeowner Experience

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a top U.S. mortgage subservicer, announced it has introduced a wholly re-imagined, re-engineered, and re-designed version of the myloancare.com website powered by its proprietary software. The new homeowners' website provides a path towards a more consumer-centric tech-driven future through state-of-the-art capabilities designed for quick interactions and intuitive self-service options.

"Our vision to make the mortgage journey straightforward for homeowners to navigate and lenders to manage continues to fuel our innovation," said Dave Worrall, President of LoanCare. "This proprietary mortgage management platform was built with analytical insight, authoritative market research, and client collaboration. It is the latest demonstration of LoanCare's commitment to providing an exceptional digital experience for our clients and homeowners."

Empowering Lenders with Enhanced Visibility, Multi-Lingual Support

Simplifying the user experience is a top priority at LoanCare. As such, the new website capabilities are focused on frictionless functionality and personalized convenience. Website highlights include the ability to communicate with homeowners through their preferred method – text, email, or phone – and language, English or Spanish. The platform's technology provides a modernized experience enabling homeowners to self-serve on the go with advanced tools and support information. The refreshed design provides an at-a-glance loan overview through a visual dashboard with quick access to payment details, documents, and popular resources.

For LoanCare clients, the new website provides a more comprehensive line of sight into the customer's experience through the Homeowner View feature located within their portal, LoanCare Client Connect™. The new website also offers extended retention opportunities through LoanCare ABM™, an account-based marketing platform for clients to promote offers, programs, and content relevant to a particular homeowner.

LoanCare retains complete control over the website, allowing the company to quickly pivot to meet market dynamics, government programs, regulatory compliance, and servicing updates. The ability to serve homeowners and clients through any event whether it's recessions, disasters, pandemics, or the next unknown is paramount to a successful subservicing partnership.

"By leveraging robust data inputs in the development of next-gen tools like our new homeowner website, we continue to advance LoanCare services to a place where tech prowess and exceptional user experiences converge," said Worrall.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a top national provider of full-service, component, and interim mortgage loan subservicing. The company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decisioning across the servicing spectrum. For 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies, and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancare.com.

