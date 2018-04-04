LoanCare receives Fannie Mae's STAR Performer Award

"The LoanCare team is honored to be recognized by Fannie Mae's STAR program for demonstrating best practices in General Mortgage Servicing," said Dave Worrall, president of LoanCare. "This recognition reflects our commitment to achieve the high standards that Fannie Mae sets for its servicing partners and our continued alignment with their mission to make the housing finance system stronger, safer and more efficient."

Fannie Mae's STAR program is based on a continuous improvement model designed to consistently "raise the bar." The STAR Performer recognition is reserved for top performing servicers within one or more of three STAR Performer categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery and Timeline Management.

About LoanCare

LoanCare is a leading national provider of full service subservicing and interim subservicing to the mortgage industry and has offered its expertise and best practices in providing servicing solutions for others since 1991. At the present time, LoanCare subservices approximately 1.2 million loans in 50 states or roughly $240 billion in loan balances. LoanCare has a seasoned loan servicing team with senior managers averaging nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loancare-receives-fannie-maes-star-performer-award-300624575.html

SOURCE LoanCare