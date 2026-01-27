LOBOS 1707 TAPS LETHAL SHOOTER FOR BUZZER BEATER INITIATIVE, TURNING CLUTCH MOMENTS IN PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL INTO REAL-TIME REWARDS FOR FANS

The multi-moment campaign honors the art of finishing strong – on the court and in the glass – inspired by Lobos 1707's signature sherry cask finish and brand philosophy, It's All About The Finish.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is bringing real-time rewards to professional basketball. Today, Lobos 1707 Tequila announces the launch of its Buzzer Beater Initiative, a new culture-driven campaign created in partnership with elite basketball trainer Lethal Shooter that instantly reimburses fans for their Lobos 1707 and celebrates clutch moments, precision, and the power of the finish, while rewarding fans in real time.

Throughout the basketball season, each time a real buzzer beater is made during a professional game, Lobos will activate a real-time reward for fans. When a buzzer beater hits, consumers can purchase any Lobos 1707 at a bar or restaurant and head to LobosFinish.com to submit their receipt. Eligible participants will then be reimbursed for the cost of their beverage via Venmo, turning unforgettable moments on the court into instant celebrations off court.

Inspired by Lobos 1707's tequila-making process and heritage, where every expression is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry wine barrels, the Buzzer Beater Initiative draws a natural parallel between the final shot in the game and the finishing touch that defines Lobos' award-winning tequila. Because whether it's basketball or tequila, it's all about the finish.

Built for today's sports fan, the Buzzer Beater Initiative fuses live professional basketball with real-time digital activation, rewarding fans in the moments they're already watching, reacting, and celebrating. Rather than traditional sponsorship placements, the program is driven by actual game outcomes, reactive storytelling – all driving fans to LobosFinish.com , where they can learn more about the program, the craftsmanship behind Lobos 1707, and the brand's finish-driven philosophy.

"Great tequila, like great basketball, is about patience, discipline, and trusting the work you put in before the moment arrives," said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707. "The Buzzer Beater Initiative is our way of celebrating those moments when preparations meets pressure, and the finish makes all the difference."

The initiative is created in collaboration with Lethal Shooter, whose training philosophy centers on fundamentals, repetition, execution under pressure, and mastering the final shot – values that mirror Lobos 1707's approach to tequila-making. Known for working with some of basketball's most elite players, Lethal Shooter brings credibility, authenticity, and cultural relevance to the program.

"I'm excited to be the face of Lobos' Buzzer Beater Campaign. Lobos isn't just selling tequila — they're building the basketball fan culture," said Lethal Shooter. "Connecting with the audience in these tense, game-winning moments is such a creative way to engage the next generation of fans, and I'm excited to continue to help drive the fan experience."

Backed by Lobos 1707 investor and global sports icon Lebron James, the brand continues to deepen its connection to basketball culture through authentic storytelling that lives where fans are, in the moments that matter most.

The Buzzer Beater Initiative will roll out across the season with multiple live activations tied directly to buzzer-beating moments, reinforcing Lobos 1707's position at the intersection of basketball, tequila craftsmanship, and real-time fan engagement. Fans can learn more at LobosFinish.com .

About Lobos 1707:

Lobos 1707 is a premium tequila and mezcal house rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and modern expression, crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and refined in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, with a signature finish in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks that creates a layered, distinguished flavor profile. Guided by founder Diego Osorio and a collective of cultural leaders, the brand blends tradition with contemporary artistry and has earned more than 30 gold and double gold medals across top competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and LA Spirits Awards, with Forbes recognizing it as one of the "Five Best Tequilas in the World." For more from the pack, follow @Lobos1707 and please enjoy responsibly.

