The Brands Kick-Off with the Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Event in Miami Featuring Celebrity Talent, Influencers & More

MIAMI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal and Old El Paso™ are partnering on the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration. To kick off this collaboration, the brands will host an event in Miami at Oasis Wynwood on May 5th that celebrates their shared vision of inclusivity as part of their joint mission to "build a bigger table" and bring people together over a shared meal, drinks, and conversation. Attendees can expect to enjoy a curated taco and tequila experience while being entertained by live performances and surprises. The partnership will not only celebrate Cinco de Mayo but will also serve as a kick-off for the Summer of Lobos, a season long celebration by Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal.

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal And Old El Paso Team Up To Build A Bigger Table on Cinco De Mayo in Miami, Florida

"We are excited to partner with Old El Paso and further educate consumers on our mission to 'Build a Bigger Table,'" said Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707 Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Whether it's over tacos and tequila or any meal that inspires, there's always an extra spot to pull up a chair. Lobos 1707 is all about bringing people together and building a community that everyone can be a part of, and Old El Paso shares in our commitment to doing just that."

The invite-only event will be hosted by Terrence J with guest appearances by Lenny S, DJ Meel and other notable personalities. Apart from the paired meal and live performances, there will also be additional elements that are sure to enhance the Cinco de Mayo celebration. These elements include taco trucks and other exciting surprises.

"This event reinforces Old El Paso's shared purpose of bringing people together around the table over a shared meal and experience," Emiko Brook, Sr. Brand Manager. "With our roots in Mexican cuisine, we know a great meal is not just about the food – it's about celebrating, connecting and having fun with those close to you. Together with Lobos 1707, we want to encourage conversations and inspire people to have a voice, starting at the table with a fresh and inventive taco meal."

As an extension of the partnership, Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso will unveil two social media content series that will further enforce the build a bigger table narrative. Both series are intended to showcase diverse taco and tequila recipes, fun personal stories and inspiration from beloved dishes, all while being surrounded by friends.

Ahead of the Miami event, a "Tequila and Toast" content series will launch and feature influencers sharing their favorite taco recipes, mixing up fun and tasty Lobos 1707 cocktails, and enjoying the company of friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Following the Miami event, the "Shop and Cook" content series will debut with influencers taking viewers on a shopping journey to select their favorite Old El Paso products and whipping up some mouth-watering dishes, while enjoying a signature Lobos 1707 cocktail with friends.

For more information on Lobos 1707 and Old El Paso, please visit https://www.lobos1707.com/ and https://www.oldelpaso.com/ and follow them on Instagram @lobos1707 and @oldelpaso.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip and savor Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow them on Instagram @lobos1707 .

ABOUT GENERAL MILLS

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

