LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL CONTINUES TO BUILD A BIGGER TABLE WITH NEW "ALL FOR THE PACK" CAMPAIGN

The creative, conceptualized and directed by founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio, is based on real life moments in which Lobos 1707 brings people together, and showcases how each individual involved in creating the tequila is important to the Pack. Passing the bottle along from founders and investors, to jimadors, distillers, mixologists, industry leaders and collaborators who have worked together to help bring the brand to life, the film weaves together each individual's contribution to the brand story and successes to-date.

"'All for the Pack' is an elevation from where we started, and a celebration that we're still here and growing," said Diego Osorio, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707. "Every member of our Pack plays a critical role and brings something to our table."

The video features Osorio, as well as CEO Dia Simms, CMO Erin Harris, and investors LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Draymond Green, among others. It all culminates with the Pack coming together to welcome everyone to a seat at the table – a symbolic gesture inspired by a physical table that was hand built by Diego and currently lives in the Lobos 1707 office as a place of gathering.

"Lobos 1707 is all about bringing people together and building a community that everyone can be a part of," said LeBron James, NBA star and investor in Lobos 1707. "It starts with an incredible tequila, but our Pack includes everyone who touches our brand and hopes to inspire change, create unity, and celebrate individuality."

The campaign also showcases the new bottle design for its Extra Añejo tequila. Masterfully crafted for a completely unique tasting experience, Extra Añejo's new design reflects the art and skill that goes into creating the tequila within every bottle. The new bottle features an elongated, humanesque vessel adorned with the Lobos 1707 wolf logo, which previously lived on the label, and is now molded into the glass.

"Extra Añejo is the crown jewel of our portfolio, and the new bottle allows it to stand out on the shelves against our tequilas and other ultra-premium tequilas on the market as well," said Osorio.

The new Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo bottles will roll out online at Lobos1707.com and on retail shelves this spring, while the video spot launches today across Lobos 1707's social media platforms, as well as on streaming platforms Hulu and Roku. The campaign will also live in the form of murals and billboards, including in the Cleveland market as a live billboard across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for NBA All Star Weekend 2022.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles.

Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information, visit lobos1707.com, and follow on social media @lobos1707.

