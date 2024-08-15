LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FEATURING LEBRON JAMES AND VICTORIA JUSTICE

LeBron James and Victoria Justice channel their inner spy in new campaign for Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand, announced the launch of a new digital campaign featuring investor and NBA legend, LeBron James, alongside actress and singer Victoria Justice. The campaign places LeBron in an espionage thriller that transports viewers into a world of danger, deception – and a touch of levity – with Lobos 1707 Tequila at the heart of the action.

LeBron James is “Agent 1707” in new summer campaign from Lobos 1707 Tequila Victoria Justice stars in new Lobos 1707 Tequila campaign, “Agent 1707”

Following a captivating teaser that set the stage for the hero ad titled, "Agent 1707," LeBron finds himself locked in a high-stakes poker game with his arch nemesis played by Justice. Tensions escalate as they engage in a showdown, where every glance and gesture have ramifications for Lobos' protagonist.

"We approached this campaign with the intention of creating something entertaining, but also culturally relevant. We wanted the video to reflect the sophistication and premium quality of our brand, but without taking ourselves too seriously," said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "Working with LeBron James and Victoria Justice was incredible, and I loved how they truly embodied their characters. We're excited for our consumers to see this side to Lobos 1707 with the launch of 'Agent 1707'." Osorio also makes a cameo appearance in the video as the casino bartender.

LeBron portrays an international man of mystery with impeccable taste – he knows his liquor and only drinks the finest. During the spot, he effortlessly sips on a cocktail made with Lobos 1707 Reposado, Elote Liqueur and garnished with a slice of lime. The campaign reflects the brand's commitment to quality and luxury, showcasing the elegant bottle design and the tequila's smooth, refined taste.

Sourced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Lobos 1707 Tequila is finished in sherry wine casks with zero additives, coloring or dyes. Influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. The new campaign, which will run on social media as well as Hulu and Peacock, presents Lobos 1707 Tequila in a thrilling new light and embodies the brand's dedication to crafting exceptional spirits. For more information, visit www.lobos1707.com and follow the brand on Instagram @lobos1707.

###

About Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

MEDIA CONTACT:

R&CPMK

[email protected]

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal