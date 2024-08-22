Loc Performance is Exhibiting at the 2024 International Elastomer Conference

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance (Loc) is exhibiting at the upcoming International Elastomer Conference, hosted by The Rubber Division, ACS. The International Elastomer Conference serves as the leading exhibition for top experts, customers, manufacturers, and suppliers to converge, further establishing new connections and the discovery of emerging advancements within the rubber industry. Join Loc in Pittsburgh, PA from September 10th to 12th at booth #1206.

Loc's Account Executive for Compound Mix Products, Tom Dawson, is working to expand Loc's rubber product portfolio by serving as the liaison between the sales and production teams. Dawson strategically works to enhance the optimization of attaining orders from start to finish and fosters lasting relationships with existing and new customers.

Since 1940, Loc's St. Marys, Ohio facility has provided mixed rubber formulations for a wide variety of product lines, and today, the team is better positioned than ever to support its customers across diverse industries worldwide. With capacity to serve new customers, we are fully committed to being a full-service provider to meet customer exacting specifications. Loc has over 150 years of compounding and mixing experience on the team, as well as an extensive lab testing facility for development and production quality control.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for military, agricultural, and construction applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 1000 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

