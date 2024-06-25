Loca Loka Debuts As New Tequila Celebrating Global Fusion Inspired by an Unexpected Blend of Two Vibrant Cultures

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Loca Loka makes its debut in the international alcoBev market with its first products, Tequila Blanco and Reposado, crafted from 100% Agave in Jalisco, Mexico. The innovative tequila, blending the vibrant cultures of India and Mexico, is spearheaded by cultural icons and co-creators: Indian film star Rana Daggubati, musician and composer Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, Managing Partner at Ironhill India. Primed for global expansion, the brand will first launch in the U.S., chosen for its craft spirit appreciation and diverse demographics, including a significant Indian diaspora.

Loca Loka tequila, distilled from 100% pure highland agave, perfectly balances sweetness and spice. This blend captures the essence of the festive spirit of Mexico and aromatic spices of Indian cuisine, delivering a bold and exquisite experience. More than just a tequila, Loca Loka celebrates a cultural tapestry woven from the rich heritage of India and Mexico. The tequila name, combining the Spanish "LOCA" (crazy) and the Sanskrit "LOKA" (world), captures the essence of a spirit that transcends borders, offering a unique blend of traditions, tastes, and communal joy.

Tequila's global surge as one of the fastest-growing spirit categories, led by North America in 2023, is sparking new consumer appetite. While whiskey has been India's most consumed spirit, tequila is quickly gaining popularity. Loca Loka aims to introduce Indian-American consumers to tequila's rich heritage in Mexico while echoing familiar flavors of their own culture.

"Witnessing the transformation of tequila in the U.S. from a quick party shot to a sophisticated spirit to savor, we saw a clear and compelling opportunity to broaden its appeal further to new, global communities," explained Vadlamudi.

To usher in a new era of global tequila appreciation, Loca Loka is backed by internationally acclaimed actor Rana Daggubati and Anirudh, one of Spotify's top-streamed artists, as brand co-creators. Together with Vadlamudi's business acumen, their knack for transcending borders will enrich the Loca Loka journey with creative storytelling, inviting consumers on a unique cultural exploration.

"Culture, craftsmanship, and creativity define Loca Loka, which is truly inspiring and energizing," added Anirudh. "The brand's innovative approach for a global audience resonates with the universal language of music, and I'm thrilled to be involved."

"Both Indian and Mexican cultures are rich in history, film, music, and art," said Daggubati. "Loca Loka invites new and seasoned tequila enthusiasts into a lively exploration that honors Indian and Mexican heritages while letting us innovate in the spirits industry. This launch marks the beginning of an entrepreneurial venture with vast potential, and I couldn't be more excited for what's to come".

Loca Loka is offered in two distinct variants - Tequila Blanco, featuring blends of the rounder fruity flavors of cooked agave with the earthier floral flavors of the Highland agaves, and Tequila Reposado, featuring a richer aroma, and aged in French and American oak barrels. The Blanco 750 ml bottle will retail for $45.99; Reposado will retail for $54.99.

Loca Loka will be available in select retail stores in Los Angeles, New York City and New Jersey followed by an expansion into the states of Illinois, Florida and Texas from August.

Loca Loka is a joint venture between three partners - leading Indian film actor Rana Daggubati and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi – Managing Partner – Ironhill India. The company made its first venture into the AlcoBev industry with Tequila this month in the USA market. Starting with the newly announced handcrafted tequila brand, the team plans to globally launch several others, each designed to appeal to a worldwide audience.

Their mission is to craft exceptional spirits that appeal to a global audience and delight the palate along with narrating a story of cross-cultural collaboration with each brand. With a strong commitment to quality and authenticity, the company strives to set new standards in the industry.

