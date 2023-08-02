Local Advanced Pain Specialists Expand Provider Team

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

02 Aug, 2023

Jeffrey Boyd, DO Joins Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

CHALFONT, Pa., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local advanced pain specialists, Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine) add Dr. Jeffrey Boyd (Boyd) to the provider network.

As the practice continues to grow and the founding physicians shift their schedules to accommodate teaching the future generation of pain physicians, the need for an additional interventional pain specialist is evident.

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute's new doctor, Jeffrey Boyd, D.O.
"We are very excited for Dr. Boyd to join our clinical team. He comes to us with an elaborate background in Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine and is a great addition for our patients. We are looking forward to new and current patients getting to know him, and for the added appointment availability and level of care he will provide." expresses Dr. Robert Kelly, physician and co-founder of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute.

Boyd's experience includes a board certification in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, residency training at Thomas Jefferson University, as well as a prestigious fellowship in Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine at The Rothman Orthopedic Institute. He is focused on providing comprehensive non-operative spine and musculoskeletal care with a focus on minimally invasive treatments for low back and neck pain.

"I am really looking forward to joining the PA Pain and Spine Team where I will get to know my patients and to help promote healing of both the body and mind through my practice in osteopathic medicine" states Jeffrey Boyd, D.O.

Boyd joins the team in August and begins seeing patients mid-month to start building relationships and reaching more people throughout the local community, increasing the team's provider count to 10 total providers.

To learn more about the practice and the team of providers, visit https://www.pennpain.com, or call the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine
Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain. 

