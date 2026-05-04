Local Bounti to Participate in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

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Local Bounti

May 04, 2026, 08:00 ET

HAMILTON, Mont., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced that it will be participating in the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference to be held on May 13-14, 2026.

Kathleen Valiasek, President & CEO, and members of the management team will host meetings with investors during both days of the conference. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please reach out to your BMO representative.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti's sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to 'revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,' Local Bounti's food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments. 

SOURCE Local Bounti

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