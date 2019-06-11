Local Broadcasters, Padre Legend Steve Garvey, and The Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli Join All-Star Block Party at Jamul Casino®

JAMUL, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Jamul Casino will ring in summer by hosting an All-Star Block Party featuring casino promotions, live entertainment, and celebrity guests. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, the all-day event will feature:

The "Battle of the Broadcasters" poker tournament with a minimum $50,000 prize pool

prize pool Two $10,000 Celebrity Bingo sessions led by former Padre legend Steve Garvey

Celebrity Bingo sessions led by former Padre legend A free $10,000 blackjack tournament for the first 1,000 guests to register

blackjack tournament for the first 1,000 guests to register $20 in free casino play for all guests at the casino

in free casino play for all guests at the casino Live entertainment throughout the day

Celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli will also offer guests a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in a full take-over of the casino's signature steakhouse, Prime Cut, as part of the event.

The "Battle of the Broadcasters" poker tournament will take place in the Casino's new Poker Room, which opened in February. Players interested in participating in the poker tournament may buy-in for $500 plus a $50 entry fee beginning at 10am on June 17. The tournament offers a guaranteed $50,000 prize pool and eleven $500 prizes as bounties for players who knock out the celebrity broadcasters or Jamul Tribal Council Members playing in the tournament. Bountied players include:

Kyle Kraska , CBS 8 Sports Anchor

CBS 8 Sports Anchor Andrew Luria , Fox 5 News Anchor

Fox 5 News Anchor Jodi Kodesh , Meteorologist

Meteorologist Luis Sanchez , Co-host of Las Netas del Jarocho y su Compaye on Univision 106.5FM

Co-host of Las Netas del Jarocho y su Compaye on Univision 106.5FM Sky, Co-host of The Show on Rock 105.3

Co-host of The Show on Rock 105.3 Thor , Co-host of The Show on Rock 105.3

, Co-host of The Show on Rock 105.3 Darren Smith , Sports Talk Radio Host

Sports Talk Radio Host Scott Lewis , Editor in Chief & CEO of Voice of San Diego

Editor in Chief & CEO of Jeremy Pritchard , Host of Rock & Roll Happy Hour on Alt 94.9

Host of Rock & Roll Happy Hour on Alt 94.9 Chris Pinto , Jamul Indian Village of California Tribal Council Member

Jamul Indian Village of California Tribal Council Member James Cuero , Jamul Indian Village of California Tribal Council Member

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub will host former San Diego Padre great, Steve Garvey, who will help give away $10,000 in cash prizes for each session of Celebrity Bingo. Beginning at 11am and 1pm, guests of each session will enjoy tailgate appetizers and receive a Rawlings Baseball Stitch Trifold Wallet. Tickets to this event will be given away by Jamul Casino's radio partners.

Acclaimed Iron Chef and recurring judge on the Food Network's Chopped, Alex Guarnaschelli will take over Prime Cut, the Casino's fine dining steakhouse, for two seatings at 5pm and 7pm. Chef Guarnaschelli will provide a special menu she has designed for the Prime Cut culinary team, and provide a cooking demonstration. All guests will receive a signed copy of her cookbook, The Home Cook, Recipes to Know by Heart . The cost is $200 per guest. Reservations can be made at OpenTable.com.

The All-Star Block Party at Jamul Casino also includes $20 in free casino play for all guests. Additionally, the first 1,000 guests to register at 10am will be able to play in the free blackjack tournament in the JIVe Lounge, offering $10,000 in prizes. Live entertainment in the JIVe Lounge throughout the day will include DJ Marc Eazy, the 80z All Stars, and Cassie B Project.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "The All-Star Block Party is a great opportunity for everyone to come experience what Jamul Casino has to offer. We're thrilled to host both national and local celebrities, and thank our Sweetwater Rewards® members for being a guest of our property with this truly remarkable experience."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 37 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

