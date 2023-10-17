Local Business Owner Appointed to Prism Bank's Board of Directors

Central Oklahoma's, Prism Bank, announces the appointment of Founder and CEO of a nationally recognized, woman-owned small business to its Board of Directors.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Myrick, a distinguished executive with over 40 years of experience, to the Bank's Board of Directors. This strategic appointment will further strengthen the Bank's commitment to achieving excellence and positively impacting the communities it serves.

Prism Bank hires Mary Myrick to Board of Directors.

Mary Myrick is recognized for her visionary leadership, strategic communication, and innovative thinking. She is the Founder and CEO of Public Strategies, a nationally respected, woman-owned small business. Under her stewardship, the company has grown substantially over 33 years, boasting a real estate footprint of over 100,000 square feet, and a staff of nearly 300 people across eight states.

"Having known Mary, and watched her visionary entrepreneurial leadership for nearly three decades, I'm very excited to have her join our board as we guide our bank through an unprecedented period of growth," said Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tony Caldwell. "I know our customers will benefit from her expertise and wisdom as we continue to build innovative ways to help accelerate their growth in a period of profound opportunity."

Myrick's accomplishments extend beyond her business success. She has a proven track record as a state government contractor and has demonstrated leadership in various domains, including strategic communication, performance management, and process improvement. Her strategic plans have positively impacted public investment in states, communities, and families.

In addition, Myrick is an alumna of Oklahoma State University and holds professional accreditation in the public relations field. Her exemplary leadership has resulted in Public Strategies being named a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma for 13 years.

"I'm honored to be asked to serve on the board of Prism Bank, at a time when it's assuming an updated identity in our community. Our company, Public Strategies, would not have achieved the success it's realized without a vital, working relationship with our bank," stated Myrick. "I'm looking forward to helping other Oklahoma businesses form quality, lasting relationships with a financial institution that wants to be a partner in their success. Because I saw Prism Bank as ready and well positioned to be that banking partner, I was eager to join the team."

Prism Bank is a community bank serving customers across central Oklahoma. For more than a century, Prism's passionate team and entrepreneurial culture has addressed the diverse needs of its communities. Prism Bank fuels success for every facet of your life and business. To learn more about the organization and its services, visit prism.bank .

