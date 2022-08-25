Local Childhood Cancer Nonprofit Selects Tegan as Agency of Record

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salood, the Dallas-based nonprofit that exists to bring relief, support, and empowerment to pediatric cancer warriors and their families is expanding their reach with help from local agency, Tegan Digital. The mission of the organization is to provide direct financial assistance to help alleviate the barrage of non-medical expenses families incur while their child undergoes cancer treatment. The short- and long-term benefits of easing financial and emotional stress on these families are life changing. Parents can focus more on what really matters–being fully present in the moment with their child.

As Salood's designated Agency of Record, Tegan will take the lead on digital initiatives, including social media management and branding efforts. The Dallas agency will work to establish and strengthen Salood's mission by developing more streamlined messaging, creating a unified front across all campaign efforts. With greater visibility and reach, Salood hopes to expand its platform, inviting future partnerships and donation opportunities.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Tegan," says Joshua Castillo, Salood co-founder. "With Tegan's help, we hope to bring empowerment and relief to even more families affected by pediatric cancer."

Since 2019, the organization has inspired creativity and playful innovation within the pediatric cancer community. Through partnerships with local brands, the nonprofit facilitates opportunities for young cancer warriors with an entrepreneurial spirit to create and sell unique products. Proceeds from the sales provide financial support for families with an overbearing amount of non-medical expenses. The organization has celebrated over $100,000 in product sales, and has brought financial assistance to 100+ impacted families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Notable collaborations include the trending accessory brand, Lele Sadoughi, handbag designer Kelly Wynne, and HopDoddy Burger Bar. Salood's honorable mission has also caught the attention of Hollywood favorites, including Amy Poehler, Kristen Bell and Timothee Chalamet, who have publicly supported the cause.

"The Salood team has really done something special. Not only have they found a unique and creative way to engage with and empower kids fighting cancer, but on top of that, they're providing tremendous relief to these families hit with unforeseen financial burdens," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "Our team is eager to join Salood's remarkable mission, and to help change more families' lives for the better."

About Salood

Salood is a Texas nonprofit that uplifts the pediatric cancer community through creativity and fundraising. Bringing young cancer warriors and business together, Salood creates brand partnerships with a purpose that are sold to raise funds to benefit families affected by pediatric cancer. Since its inception in 2019, Salood has served nearly 100+ families in the Dallas region, and will soon expand services throughout the state of Texas. For more information, visit salood.org.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit tegan.io .

