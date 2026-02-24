Local Consulting Firm Launches Quarterly Pro Bono Diagnostic Program to Support Small Businesses

News provided by

Romero Solutions Group

Feb 24, 2026, 08:42 ET

HARVARD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses across Central Massachusetts often face mounting operational and financial pressure without access to professional support that can help identify and address issues before they become unmanageable.

To help address this challenge, Romero Solutions Group (RSG), a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm, has launched a quarterly pro bono diagnostic program aimed at supporting one local small business each quarter through 2026.

The initiative provides a confidential diagnostic assessment for owner-led businesses with annual revenue under $3 million. The assessment is designed to help business owners gain clearer insight into operational constraints, leadership capacity, financial visibility, and execution challenges that may limit long-term sustainability or growth.

"Many small business owners are deeply involved in day-to-day operations and don't always have time to step back and assess what's really driving stress or inefficiency," said Greg Romero, Founder & Principal of Romero Solutions Group. "This program is intended to help owners make more informed decisions about their business."

Each confidential assessment is designed to provide stand-alone value to participants, with no obligation for any ongoing services provided by RSG.

The initiative reflects RSG's broader commitment to supporting the resilience of locally owned businesses, particularly those in the skilled trades, manufacturing, wholesaling, and engineering - sectors that keep regional economies running and communities employed.

About Romero Solutions Group
Romero Solutions Group is a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm that helps founder-led and multi-generational family businesses become more efficient, scalable, profitable, and sustainable. The firm works with small and mid-sized companies across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, providing structured diagnostics, planning services, and execution support tailored to each client's unique needs.

MEDIA CONTACT
Greg Romero
(978) 883-3660
[email protected]

SOURCE Romero Solutions Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New England Consulting Firm Marks Five Years by Tackling the "Professionalization Gap" Facing Owner-Led Businesses

New England Consulting Firm Marks Five Years by Tackling the "Professionalization Gap" Facing Owner-Led Businesses

Small and mid-sized businesses across the Northeast often operate with dated management practices that can hinder longer-term sustainability and...
"Professionalizing the Family Business" Workshop Now Approved through MA Workforce Training Fund Program

"Professionalizing the Family Business" Workshop Now Approved through MA Workforce Training Fund Program

Romero Solutions Group is pleased to announce that our "Professionalizing the Family Business" workshop has been approved for funding through the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics