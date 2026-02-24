Local Consulting Firm Launches Quarterly Pro Bono Diagnostic Program to Support Small Businesses

HARVARD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small businesses across Central Massachusetts often face mounting operational and financial pressure without access to professional support that can help identify and address issues before they become unmanageable.

To help address this challenge, Romero Solutions Group (RSG), a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm, has launched a quarterly pro bono diagnostic program aimed at supporting one local small business each quarter through 2026.

The initiative provides a confidential diagnostic assessment for owner-led businesses with annual revenue under $3 million. The assessment is designed to help business owners gain clearer insight into operational constraints, leadership capacity, financial visibility, and execution challenges that may limit long-term sustainability or growth.

"Many small business owners are deeply involved in day-to-day operations and don't always have time to step back and assess what's really driving stress or inefficiency," said Greg Romero, Founder & Principal of Romero Solutions Group. "This program is intended to help owners make more informed decisions about their business."

Each confidential assessment is designed to provide stand-alone value to participants, with no obligation for any ongoing services provided by RSG.

The initiative reflects RSG's broader commitment to supporting the resilience of locally owned businesses, particularly those in the skilled trades, manufacturing, wholesaling, and engineering - sectors that keep regional economies running and communities employed.

About Romero Solutions Group

Romero Solutions Group is a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm that helps founder-led and multi-generational family businesses become more efficient, scalable, profitable, and sustainable. The firm works with small and mid-sized companies across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, providing structured diagnostics, planning services, and execution support tailored to each client's unique needs.

