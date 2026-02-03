New England Consulting Firm Marks Five Years by Tackling the "Professionalization Gap" Facing Owner-Led Businesses

Firm introduces a new client engagement platform used during consulting engagements to improve clarity, accountability, and follow-through.

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and mid-sized businesses across the Northeast often operate with dated management practices that can hinder longer-term sustainability and future growth.

Founded in 2021, Romero Solutions Group (RSG) has spent the past five years advising founder-led and multi-generational family businesses throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic, helping them transition to more professionalized, scalable operating models.

Through its advisory engagements, RSG often encounters organizations constrained by thin leadership benches, unsustainable operations, outdated systems, financial strain, or impending succession decisions. Because these challenges are often interconnected, the firm has fine-tuned its approach to diagnose root causes, prioritize the highest-impact opportunities, and partner with leadership teams to plan and execute meaningful change based on each client's unique needs.

As RSG approaches its five-year anniversary, the firm has also developed a new engagement platform and client portal to further systemize its approach to problem-solving. The platform is used during consulting engagements and provides clients with greater visibility into priorities, milestones, and progress. "Ultimately, our clients judge us based on our outcomes and relative value-add," said Greg Romero, Founder & Principal of Romero Solutions Group. "This platform helps us deliver that more consistently."

RSG is honored to help owner-led businesses in the Northeast through the Mid-Atlantic across industry niches such as the skilled trades, manufacturing, wholesaling, and engineering services. These businesses form the backbone of regional employment and economic vitality.

About Romero Solutions Group

Romero Solutions Group is a Massachusetts-based management consulting firm that helps founder-led and multi-generational family businesses become more efficient, scalable, profitable, and sustainable. The firm works with small and mid-sized companies across New England and the Mid-Atlantic, providing comprehensive solutions spanning diagnostic assessments, detailed planning, and execution services, in line with each customer's unique needs.

