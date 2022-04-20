Local Dental Group to Honor Teachers and Collect Supplies for Their Classrooms

Part of Their 2022 Imitative to Connect Team Members, Patients & Communities with Local Charities

Where:

87 Elm Street

Hopkinton, MA 01748

When:

Monday, April 18, 2022

Who:

Dr. Sam Alkhoury

HOPKINTON, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2005, the team members and patients at Simply Dental Management and its affiliate practices have been fortunate to experience the power of a smile – thousands of times. Earlier this year they launched their 22 in 2022 Initiative and the goal was simple. Simply Dental Management would sponsor or work with deserving charities or organizations who need the help of a network of 40 dental practices, 300 team members and 64,000 patients.

Simply Dental Management is proud to partner with local schools to honor deserving teachers and sponsor a supply drive from now through June 3, 2022 to help them fill their classrooms.

If there was a uniform for teachers, it would be a superhero suit. Not only do they educate our children, but they help mold young people who become future leaders and pillars of the community. Being a teacher and dawning the superhero cape goes way beyond reading, writing and arithmetic. It requires emotional courage and empathy to advocate for every student.

In honor of our teachers, and as a way of giving back to the local communities, Simply Dental Management, which includes the Simply Orthodontics brand, is sponsoring a school supply drive. Far too often, teachers make personal sacrifices to purchase basic supplies with their own money. Our goal is to collect 5,000 much needed items for the classroom, including sanitizing wipes, whiteboard markers, pencils, paper, and so much more.

"Every one of our 40 dental and orthodontic offices throughout MA, NH and CT is excited to participate in the school supplies drive. Teachers touch the lives of many of our patients and their families. It's a privilege to be part of their community and help it thrive in every way possible." –Dr. Sam Alkhoury, Founder and President, Simply Dental Management

Patients who contribute to the classroom supply drive can nominate a favorite school to receive the donations. They can also nominate an extra-special teacher to receive a $100 gift card. In addition, each Simply Dental Management location will raffle off a $50 Target gift card to those who participate in the drive as an acknowledgement for their good deeds.

Reference Information:

To learn more about the classroom supplies drive, or to donate, please visit: www.simplydoinggood.com/

More about Simply Dental Management

Simply Dental Management is a privately owned, award-winning DSO serving the New England area. Its Founder and President, Dr. Sam Alkhoury, started Simply Orthodontics in 2005 and has grown the practice from a single orthodontic office in Worcester, MA to a network of more than 40 locations of Orthodontic and Dental offices with specialty services in Oral Surgery and Endodontics.

At Simply Dental Management, we are dedicated to our people, our patients, and the communities we serve. Our offices are led by respected practitioners and experienced teams, all committed to improving patients' lives through empathy and compassion. Dr. Alkhoury is passionate about developing those around him and continues to be a hands-on mentor to associates who join the Simply Dental Management family.

Our state-of-the-art locations feature the latest CAD/CAM, CBCT and laser technologies for predictable outcomes, patient comfort and satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Website: www.simplydentalmanagement.com/

Primary Contact:

Lacey Ansara, Marketing Manager

Simply Dental

87 Elm Street

Hopkinton, MA 01748

(508) 589 - 8270

[email protected]

Michelle Kupper, Client Relations

TNT Dental

2100 North Collins Boulevard

Richardson, TX 75080

(877) 868 - 4932

[email protected].com

SOURCE Simply Dental Management