Local Dermatologist from Tareen Dermatology Has Message to Parents About Checking the Safety of Their Teens' Acne Products

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent study by Valisure LLC , alarming levels of benzene were found in benzoyl peroxide products commonly used to treat acne in teenagers. Benzene, a known carcinogen, poses serious health risks when exposed to high levels. The Valisure study found the benzene findings to be 12 times the allowed amount by the FDA. Major brands such as Proactiv, Clinique, and Clearasil were all found to have benzene at high levels.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen, a Board-Certified Dermatologist at Tareen Dermatology and leading expert in the field, expressed concerns about the presence of benzene in acne products. "As a dermatologist, my priority is the health and safety of my patients, especially teenagers who are more susceptible to the harmful effects of toxic chemicals like benzene," Dr. Tareen stated.

Benzene is a chemical that has been linked to various health issues, including cancer and respiratory problems. The discovery of benzene in benzoyl peroxide products raises questions about the safety and regulation of acne treatments available in the market.

Dr. Tareen emphasized the importance of parents checking the safety of their teens' acne products. "It is crucial for parents to be vigilant and informed about the ingredients in skincare products, especially those targeting acne. Regularly checking product labels and consulting with dermatologists can help prevent potential health risks," she added.

The findings of this study highlight the urgent need for stricter regulations and thorough testing of skincare products to ensure consumer safety. Dr. Tareen urges parents to prioritize their teens' health by choosing products free from harmful chemicals like benzene.

