Tareen Dermatology Launches Exciting New Podcast: Daily Dose of Derm

Tareen Dermatology

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture, the "Daily Dose of Derm" podcast. The podcast, which debuted February 1st, 2024, is set to drop new episodes every other Thursday, providing listeners with a regular dose of insightful and engaging content. This is a go-to podcast for all things dermatology, how to enter the field of dermatology and make a meaningful impact in the field.

Daily Dose of Derm on Apple Podcasts
Daily Dose of Derm on Apple Podcasts
Daily Dose of Derm Host Shihab Adam and Dr. Mohiba Tareen
Daily Dose of Derm Host Shihab Adam and Dr. Mohiba Tareen

The inaugural series, titled "The Gap Year," is hosted by current Gap Year student, Shihab Adam, and shines a spotlight on the Tareen Dermatology Gap Year program. Listeners can expect to delve into the world of dermatology through a unique lens, exploring the opportunities and experiences offered by this mentorship program. From current Gap Year students to past Gap Years who are now licensed, professional medical providers, this podcast series covers it all.

In addition to the captivating content centered around dermatology, the podcast promises to feature intriguing discussions with professionals from diverse fields outside of dermatology including interviews with urologist, ENT, Pharmacist, Dermatopathologist and more. As the series progresses into April, listeners can look forward to engaging with a range of perspectives and insights from these guest experts.

Interested in being a guest on the podcast?

Tareen Dermatology welcomes inquiries from individuals interested in being featured on the "Daily Dose of Derm" podcast. If you have a compelling story to share or valuable expertise to offer, we invite you to reach out to us at [email protected]. This is your opportunity to connect with our audience and contribute to the enriching dialogue on dermatology and beyond.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest episodes, visit https://www.dailydoseofderm.com/.

Stay tuned for a captivating journey into the world of dermatology with the "Daily Dose of Derm" podcast.

Contact:  
Natalie Borer
Marketing Director
Tareen Dermatology
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 612.559.4791

Note to Editors: Please feel free to reach out for further information or interview opportunities.

About Tareen Dermatology: 

Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice dedicated to providing exceptional care and innovative solutions for skin health. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for dermatological advancements, Tareen Dermatology continues to be a trusted source of expertise in the field. With 6 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin, Tareen Dermatology strives to provide access to superior dermatologic care and always put their patients first. Locations in Roseville, Maplewood, Eagan, Monticello, Faribault and Hudson, WI.

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology

