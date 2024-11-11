Local Dermatology Clinic Hosts Successful American Red Cross Blood Drive on Veterans Day to Help With Blood Shortage

The blood drive took place at Tareen Dermatology's Roseville office headquarters. Tareen Dermatology staff and patients donated along with community members to honor veterans by contributing to the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross has an estimate that every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States.

"We are so grateful for the generosity of our donors, who contributed approximately one pint of blood each, which showcases the spirit of giving that defines our community. We hope that this is a good reminder for people to go and donate blood," said, Dr. Mohiba Tareen, Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Tareen Dermatology.

Over the last year, there has been a blood shortage across the country due to fewer donors, weather events, and seasonal travel. Tareen Dermatology is committed to doing their part to help create awareness for blood donation with the American Red Cross and the important role blood donation plays in saving lives every day. To donate or help with this cause, please go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ to schedule an appointment at a donation center near you.

About Tareen Dermatology:

Tareen Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice located in Roseville, Maplewood, Faribault, Farmington, Monticello, Eagan, MN, and Hudson, WI. The practice is dedicated to providing exceptional skincare services to patients. Led by 26 board certified providers, the practice offers a comprehensive range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology treatments. With a patient-centered approach and a commitment to excellence, Tareen Dermatology strives to deliver the highest quality care to its patients. For more information about Tareen Dermatology, please visit www.tareendermatology.com

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and education in the United States. The organization relies on the generosity of volunteers and donors to fulfill its mission of helping those in need, and its blood donation program is vital to ensuring a steady supply of blood for patients facing medical emergencies.

Contact:

Natalie Borer

Director of Marketing

Tareen Dermatology

Phone: 612.559.4791

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology