Local Entrepreneur Opens Always Best Care of Boerne

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today the launch of its 10th location in the state of Texas with the opening of its newest location in Boerne and the Texas Hill Country. Located at 136 Old San Antonio Road, Suite 306, Always Best Care of Boerne is owned and operated by new franchisee Ken Thomas, and will provide award-winning senior care services to Boerne and the surrounding areas of Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Llano, Marble Falls, Horseshoe Bay, and Burnet, among others.

"Ken's exceptional business experience and professionalism, coupled with his passion for helping others and his strong network of relationships in Texas Hill Country make him the perfect fit to lead the Always Best Care territory in Boerne," said Jake Brown, President & CEO of Always Best Care. "We're thrilled to build upon our presence in Texas, a state that has tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion for our brand. We look forward to supporting Ken as his business serves local seniors and their loved ones for years to come."

Prior to joining the Always Best Care family, Ken Thomas was an executive with the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) in San Antonio for nearly two decades. Originally from West Texas, Thomas is a graduate of Texas Tech University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration. Thomas most recently held the role of Operations and Risk Management Executive for USAA, and brings exceptional operations leadership experience to his new venture within the senior care services industry.

"I've always had a passion for caring for seniors and serving the community, so when I learned about the franchising opportunity with Always Best Care it only made sense for me to bring these services to my area," said Ken Thomas. "I've lived in Boerne for more than 14 years and have enjoyed working in a corporate setting, but now I have the opportunity to merge my passion and career with an endeavor that I'm confident will be rewarding in many ways. At Always Best Care, we're committed to providing quality care services to the people who need them the most and I'm excited to get started."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Boerne, or for a free evaluation, please call (830) 431-9115, email [email protected] and visit www.alwaysbestcareboerne.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs, and currently provides millions of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Always Best Care