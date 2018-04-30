Local Entrepreneur Opens Always Best Care of Norfolk

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in Norfolk, Virginia. Always Best Care of Norfolk marks the company's eighth location in the state and will provide senior care services to the Tidewater communities, including Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and surrounding areas. The new agency is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Sonya Meade Settles.

"Having Sonya join Always Best Care as our newest franchise partner is a testament to our company's mission of providing superior expertise and unmatched service to our clients," said Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care. "We are confident that Sonya's passion and commitment to helping others combined with her extensive experience in healthcare will allow her to run a successful operation in Norfolk."

Settles has a bachelor's degree in healthcare management and administration plus more than 20 years of experience in the field. As an active member of the community, the entrepreneur has been closely involved with non-profit organizations including Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, the Alzheimer's Association, Peepstreet Movement, and Kennedy's Angel Gowns. Settles was inspired to open her own senior care business after witnessing her late grandfather's experience with in-home care services from Always Best Care.

"Given my family's experience, there are very few agencies that offer such a high standard of care and compassion to a person's loved one like Always Best Care," said Settles. "I feel selecting caregivers who have a servant's heart that we can employ, mentor, educate and train is the key to service excellence. My goal is to ensure the same level of service we experienced is offered in this region."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three potential revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

"It is an honor and a privilege to provide local families with peace of mind in knowing that their loved ones are in good hands with our trusted experts," continued Settles.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For more information on services available through Always Best Care of Norfolk, or for a free evaluation, please call 757-802-4080, email ssettles@abc-seniors.com or visit www.alwaysbestcarenorfolk.com/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Elayne Jacobs

Fish Consulting

754-888-6308

ejacobs@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-entrepreneur-opens-always-best-care-of-norfolk-300638109.html

SOURCE Always Best Care

Related Links

http://www.alwaysbestcare.com

