Local Entrepreneur Opens Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind in Frisco through First-Ever Dual Agreement

Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind Debut in Frisco, Bringing New Beauty Spots to the Community

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, and LashKind, an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, will soon open new locations in Frisco. The new businesses are located next to one another at 4800 Eldorado Pkwy., with Blo Blow Dry Bar opening on May 17 and LashKind opening on May 31. Frisco residents will now have a collective place to visit to get their hair, makeup, lashes, and eyebrows done.

The new beauty bars are owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Judy Adams. Having a previous lash bar location in Frisco, Adams decided to rebrand to LashKind and add a Blo Blow Dry Bar, giving Frisco residents places where they can look and feel their best. A Dallas native, Adams wanted to bring businesses to Frisco that would not only thrive but also have an impact on the community by assisting and supporting local residents. Active in the local community, Adams is motivated by her commitment to making Frisco a better place for all residents. This dedication is evident in her decision to introduce these franchise concepts to her home community.

"I love the people of Frisco, and am really excited to bring Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind to the neighborhood," says Adams. "Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind are places for women to feel confident and beautiful. I am so grateful that I get to bring new beauty shops to Frisco that prioritize support and female empowerment."

To celebrate the Blo Blow Dry Bar opening, guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from May 17 to June 16. The new LashKind location will feature discounted rates on a variety of services: a lash lift for $60, full set of classic natural lashes for $80, and brow lamination for $70.

Blo Blow Dry Bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, and five signature makeup looks. LashKind's full list of services include: lash extensions, lash lifts; lash tints; brow and full-face waxing; brow and full-face threading; brow lamination; and brow tints.

LashKind is a collective of beauty lovers – who also know that beauty means business. Its mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure their natural lashes and brows remain healthy.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Frisco, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-frisco/ or call (469) 287-2889. LashKind is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information on LashKind in Frisco, please visit https://wearelashkind.com/lashkind-frisco/ or call (469) 268- 3545.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

About LashKind

LashKind is an innovative brow and lash franchise concept, grounded in the success of Canadian-based MYNC Beauty Inc. (founded in 2011) and brought to you by the team behind the category disruptor, Blo Blow Dry Bar. With a proven business model in a booming industry, LashKind is designed to stand out and set franchisees up for success. As a collective of beauty lovers, LashKind's mission is to make guests look and feel beautiful by providing fun and fabulous bar environments, expertly-delivered services and high-quality products, while helping ensure guests' natural lashes and brows remain healthy. To learn more, visit lashkindfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar and LashKind