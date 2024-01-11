Local Entrepreneur Opens Leading Dog Daycare in Waukee, Marking First Location in Iowa

Offering the Best Care for Your Furry Best Friend, Dogtopia of Waukee Is Set to Open January 24

WAUKEE, Iowa., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, is opening a new location in Waukee on Jan. 24. Located at 1500 NW Gettysburg Ln., Dogtopia of Waukee will provide award-winning services to dog parents in the community. As a welcome gift, Waukee dog parents can enjoy 25% off daycare enrollment until the end of February.

Providing personalized care for Waukee pups in a fun, enriching, and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. In keeping safety at the forefront, each of the playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on pups' paws and joints.

The new establishment is proudly owned by local Army Veteran, businessman and dog enthusiast, Jon Renaud. Having moved to Iowa to become Director of Operations for a local convenience store chain, Renaud and his wife struggled to find a quality place to board their beloved dogs. Recognizing a need in the community, Renaud leveraged his business expertise and passion for pets to bring Dogtopia to Waukee. Opening the first Dogtopia in Iowa, Renaud wants to emphasize Dogtopia's passion for dogs and their health and safety.

"At Dogtopia, we recognize that a dog is not just a pet - they are a companion," said Renaud. "Our overall commitment to you and your dog is their safety. That is why we have employed an industry-leading cleaning regimen and filtration system. And with our dedicated Canine Coaches, you can trust that your dog will be safe and healthy, and most importantly, they will have a blast at Dogtopia."

Renaud's love for dogs is not the only connection that drew him to opening Dogtopia of Waukee. Renaud, who was in the Army for 20 years, was inspired by Dogtopia's mission of helping the veteran community through the Dogtopia Foundation. This mission is also near and dear to the Assistant Manager and Canine Coach Trainer at Dogtopia of Waukee, who is the first female Infantry solider in the Iowa National Guard.

The Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world, funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org .

Dogtopia of Waukee is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Dogtopia of Waukee, call (515) 220-8181 or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/iowa-waukee/.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

