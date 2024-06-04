Local Entrepreneur to Open Blo Blow Dry Bar in Hanover, Highlighting Women Empowerment and Well-Being

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Hanover, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

HANOVER, Mass., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on June 17 in Hanover. Located at 1775 Washington St., the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The new bar is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Molly O'Connor. Seeing a pain point while attending concerts, O'Connor founded a business in 2014 that supplies mobile locker rooms for large events such as concerts and festivals. After finding great success and wanting to expand her entrepreneurial portfolio, O'Connor decided to embark on another business venture – and this one also stemmed from personally experiencing a lack of hair styling services in the South Shore area. O'Connor explored various franchise options and fell in love with Blo Blow Dry Bar and its business model, knowing that this was the right brand to bring to Hanover.

"I am so excited to bring Blo Blow Dry Bar to Hanover, a vibrant community of individuals who prioritize personal wellness," said O'Connor. "Blo Blow Dry Bar is a sanctuary where women can indulge in expert hair styling for various occasions – whether it be a rejuvenating self-care day, a wedding celebration or a professional business event. This business endeavor is more than bringing a blow dry bar to the community; it's about having a space where individuals can prioritize their well-being and find communal support through our culture of confidence."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, offer ends July 14.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday – Tuesday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Hanover, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-hanover/ or call (781) 709-0015.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Media Contact: Emily Otter, Fishman Public Relations, (440) 623-6532, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar